Donald Trump strikes 'conciliatory' tone with UK business leaders

London — US President Donald Trump struck a positive, conciliatory tone with British and US business leaders at a meeting in London on Tuesday, despite tension between the two countries over China’s Huawei, said informed sources.

At a breakfast with 10 executives at St James’ Palace, Trump mentioned the strong historical ties between the countries and praised British investment in the US healthcare sector in particular, the sources said.

Trump had earlier promised Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal, during a state visit to Britain being cast as a chance to celebrate Britain's “special relationship” with the US and boost trade links.

Hopes of fostering such a deal and improved investment ties have been overshadowed by a row over Britain’s plans to allow Huawei a limited role in building 5G networks, which the Trump administration opposes.

The meeting involved top executives from British firms including defence and aerospace-focused BAE Systems, Barclays bank, pharma giant GSK, the National Grid and consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser.

US firms represented included engineering and construction group Bechtel, banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, security and aerospace group Lockheed Martin and software company Splunk.

Each company representative had two to three minutes to speak, one source said. Most of the British talked up their investments in the US.

Reckitt Benckiser CEO Rakesh Kapoor told Trump his company planned to invest an extra $200m between its British and US businesses this year, including $70m in a Michigan factory.

Patricia O'Hayer, Reckitt’s global head of communications and government affairs, said they discussed the huge rise in healthcare spending, due to ageing populations in the US and Britain, and whether deregulating over-the-counter (OTC) medicine to encourage more “self care” would help with this challenge.

Reckitt’s conversation was more about “how do we support the crumbling healthcare system, by reducing the burden of regulation, especially in the area of OTC”, O'Hayer said.

The company said it was launching a partnership with Walmart and Health 4 All to promote self care.

Participants described the US president's tone during the meeting as “supportive” and constructive, with the meeting divided into themes of infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, innovation, regulation and services.

“The president was very engaged and forward looking, stressing the importance of R&D,” said one person briefed on the meeting.

Banks discussed fintech, digitisation and the need for co-operation on cutting-edge technology, said one source.

Trump stayed after the formal talks were finished to speak individually with the business leaders, the sources said.

