World

Swedish court rules against Julian Assange’s detention

This will make it hard for prosecutors to question the Wikileaks founder on rape allegations, but could open the way for extradition to the US

03 June 2019 - 18:00 Amanda Billner
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves a police station in London, the UK, April 11 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange leaves a police station in London, the UK, April 11 2019. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Stockholm — A Swedish court ruled against detaining Julian Assange, complicating efforts for prosecutors seeking to question him over allegations of rape.

The ruling by the Uppsala district court on Monday may also remove a potential hurdle for the Wikileaks founder to be extradited to the US, where he faces charges over endangering national security by conspiring to obtain and disclose classified information.

Assange will need to serve 25 weeks of a 50-week sentence in the UK for skipping bail before he can be extradited.

Swedish prosecutors have yet to decide whether to charge Assange, but have said they need to question him before making a decision. They last month reopened the case based on nine-year-old rape allegations after Assange was ejected from the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he had sought refuge.

Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said in a statement following the ruling that the preliminary investigation will continue and that a European investigation order will be issued to question Assange.

Assange denied the charges and also contested that there were grounds for detention, his lawyer, Per Samuelson, told the court. There is no flight risk at the moment since Assange is being held at Belmarsh jail, he said.

The only reason for Sweden to detain Assange is to compete with the US, he said, arguing that he can be questioned in prison via a video link.

Bloomberg

Julian Assange very ill due to ‘psychological torture’, says UN

He shows ‘all the symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma’
World
3 days ago

Sweden asks for Julian Assange to be detained in absentia

If granted, the court order will be the first step in a process to have Assange extradited from Britain, where he is serving a 50-week sentence for ...
World
2 weeks ago

Julian Assange adamant he does not want to go to the US

US authorities want Assange’s extradition so he can face trial on accusations he conspired to illegally download classified government material
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Sri Lanka Muslim ministers resign over Easter ...
World / Asia
2.
Swedish court rules against Julian Assange’s ...
World
3.
US manufacturing activity grows at slowest in ...
World / Americas
4.
Sudanese forces storm protest camp killing at ...
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.