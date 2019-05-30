World

Rodrigo Duterte allows Imelda Marcos's jewels to go on sale

The proceeds will benefit the Philippine public, the president's spokesperson says

30 May 2019 - 18:22 Karen Lema
Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: REUTERS
Rodrigo Duterte. Picture: REUTERS

Manila — The jewellery of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos, famed for her extravagant spending and vast shoe collection, will go on sale with the proceeds going to benefit the Philippine public, the president's spokesperson said on Thursday.

The government's assets recovery body had sought President Rodrigo Duterte's approval for the sale of one of the three sets of jewellery confiscated three decades ago after the fall of Marcos's husband, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“I asked [Duterte], are you going to give your go signal to sell? [He said] yes, as long as the proceeds from the sale will benefit the public,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo told reporters in Tokyo, where Duterte is on a working visit.

The collection, seized in Hawaii, where Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos lived in exile, includes a rare 25-carat, barrel shaped diamond, which London-based auction house Christie's said in 2015 could be valued at $5m.

The government had tried to auction the collections in the past but Imelda Marcos, now 89, had contested the move. The three sets in the collection, held in the central bank's vault for safekeeping, were valued at $6m in 1991.

Marcos is perhaps best known for leaving behind more than a thousand pairs of shoes when her family fled the Philippines after a people power revolution in 1986.

But after the late dictator died in exile in 1989, the Marcos family was allowed to return and have made a political comeback with several members elected to public office.

Duterte's rise to power has been a boon for the Marcos family. He backed the senatorial campaign of Marcos's daughter, Imee, who won a senate seat in May's mid-term polls.

Reuters

Malaysia stamps return to sender on plastic waste

Asian country sends 3,000 tons of plastic waste back to countries of origin
World
2 days ago

Iran and US provocations risk igniting the Middle East tinderbox

Attacks on Saudi Arabian oil installations and sabre-rattling by Trump’s erratic administration could set the US and Iran on the path to war
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Malaysia elects first female chief justice as activists seek reform

Women's rights groups hope Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat's appointment will help tackle low conviction rates in cases such as rape and domestic violence
World
3 weeks ago

ICC probe of Rodrigo Duterte will continue

Prosecutor to press on with investigation of crimes against humanity in spite of Philippines pulling out as member of International Criminal Court
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
UK car output crashes on Brexit-induced shutdowns
World / Europe
2.
Africa's free trade zone comes into force
World / Africa
3.
China faces long struggle to tackle African swine ...
World / Asia
4.
Zimbabwe to compensate more than 700 white farmers
World / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.