Huawei fights US lawsuit calling its National Defence Bill unconstitutional

Huawei has repeatedly denied it is controlled by the Chinese government, military or intelligence services.

Glen Nager, partner at Jones Day and lead external counsel for Huawei, told Reuters that the US court has agreed on a schedule to hold hearings in September on opposing sides’ motions.

Huawei, the world’s largest telecoms network gear maker, has recently faced even greater sanctions as the US commerce department on May 16 put the firm on a trade blacklist that bans companies from doing business with Huawei, in a move that immediately disrupted the global tech sector.

Huawei’s chief legal officer, Song Liuping, said on Wednesday that the company is reviewing means to fight the US entity list ban, which he said is affecting its more than 1,200 suppliers and threatens to affect its 3-billion end-users in 170 countries.

Song said Washington’s use of administrative orders and laws to punish a single company “sets a very dangerous precedent”.

“Today it is telecom and Huawei, tomorrow it could be your company, your industry, your customers,” he told reporters at Huawei’s headquarters in Shenzhen.

Escalating tension

The ban comes amid an escalating trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies, exacerbated by separate accusations of bank fraud and corporate theft the US has made against Huawei and its CFO.

Huawei, which has been given a 90-day reprieve from the ban, has denied that its products pose a security threat and protested Washington’s attempts to limit its business.

Vincent Pang, Huawei’s senior vice-president and head of corporate communications, said the executive order and entity list transcends the boundaries of normal market competition. “This could lead to the start of the fragmentation of the global tech ecosystem and standards,” Pang said on Wednesday at Huawei’s headquarters.

Pang also said he did not expect the “political” situation to delay the introduction in China of 5G network technology.

On Monday, Song wrote in the Wall Street Journal that the NDAA is a violation of due process as it “directly and permanently applies to Huawei without opportunity for rebuttal or escape”.

“This is the tyranny of ‘trial by legislature’ that the US constitution prohibits.”

Reuters