World

World’s rivers loaded with antibiotic waste, study shows

Scientist Alistair Boxall says the results are eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems

27 May 2019 - 18:08 Foreign Staff
Pollution caused by single-use plastics is affecting the world’s rivers and oceans. Picture: SUPPLIED
Pollution caused by single-use plastics is affecting the world’s rivers and oceans. Picture: SUPPLIED

Paris — Rivers worldwide are polluted with antibiotics that exceed environmental safety thresholds by up to 300 times, according to research unveiled at a conference on Monday.

Scientists found one or more common antibiotics in two-thirds of 711 samples taken from rivers in 72 countries, they told a meeting of environmental toxicologists in Helsinki.

In dozens of locations, concentrations of the drugs — used to fight off bacterial infection in people and livestock — exceeded safety levels set by the AMR Industry Alliance, a grouping of more than 100 biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

Ciprofloxacin, a frontline treatment for intestinal and urinary tract infections, surpassed the industry threshold at 51 of the sites tested.

At one location in Bangladesh, concentrations of another widely used antibiotic, metronidazole, were 300 times above the limit, the researchers said.

“The results are quite eye opening and worrying, demonstrating the widespread contamination of river systems around the world with antibiotic compounds,” Alistair Boxall, a scientist at the York Environmental Sustainability Institute, said.

The widespread presence of antibiotics not only affects wildlife, but likely contributes to the problem of antimicrobial resistance.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the world is running out of antibiotics that still work, and has called on industry and governments to urgently develop a new generation of drugs.

Discovered in the 1920s, antibiotics have saved tens of millions of lives from pneumonia, tuberculosis, meningitis and a host of deadly bacteria. Overuse and misuse of the drugs are thought to be the main causes of antimicrobial resistance.

However, the growing presence of antibiotics in the environment may be a key factor too, the new research suggests.

Boxall and his team looked for 14 common antibiotics across six continents.

Safety limits were most frequently exceeded in Asia and Africa, but samples from Europe and the Americas showed that the problem is global in scope.

The countries with the highest levels of antibiotic river pollution were Bangladesh, Kenya, Ghana, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Within Europe, one site in Austria had the biggest concentrations anywhere on the continent.

Frozen water samples were collected from the Danube, Mekong, Seine, Thames, Tigris, Chao Phraya and dozens of other rivers.

“Until now, the majority of environmental monitoring work for antibiotics has been done in Europe, North America and China,” said co-author John Wilkinson, also from the University of York, where the samples were examined.

“Our study helps fill this knowledge gap with data from countries that had never been monitored before.”

River systems around the world are coursing with over-the-counter and prescription drugs of all kinds, according to another study from 2018.

On current trends, it estimated the amount of pharmaceutical effluence leaching into waterways could increase by two-thirds before mid-century.

A large number of drugs found in the environment — analgesics, antibiotics, anti-platelet agents, hormones, psychiatric drugs, antihistamines — have been detected in nature at levels dangerous for wildlife.

Endocrine disruptors, for examples, have notoriously induced sex changes in fish and amphibians.

The two-day annual meeting of the Society of Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry ends on Tuesday.

AFP

How technology is part of the greenhouse gas problem

How much energy does it take to send a 1MB e-mail? Not much, but consider 293-billion e-mails will be sent every single day in 2019
Life
1 week ago

So long, and thanks for all the fish

Plastic is not only being found in fish; it is polluting some of the most remote regions in the world, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Life
3 weeks ago

Water giants clean up their act in search for alternatives to plastic

Evian plans to start selling an in-home appliance featuring a container, while Nestle is working on an out-of-home dispensing system based on ...
Companies
1 month ago

Environmental damage will cause millions of premature deaths, UN warns

While production of renewable sources of energy is at a record high, two-thirds of the world’s electricity still comes from fossil fuels
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
EU vote will make Europe’s trade policy ‘greener’
World / Europe
2.
Old rivals square off again in Madagascar ...
World
3.
Chamisa vows to ‘modernise’ Zimbabwe’s opposition ...
World / Africa
4.
Britain’s main parties gird for no-deal Brexit ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

E-coli bacterium opens door to scientists’ quest to build life from scratch

Life

Tanzania fines Acacia Mining for pollution

Companies / Mining

‘Complex cocktail of risk’ threatens human survival, UN warns

World

Lobby group to fight state on doubling allowed emissions of sulphur dioxide

National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.