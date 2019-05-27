World

Taiwan and US meeting angers China

The official Central News Agency says the meeting was the first since Taiwan and the US ended formal diplomatic ties in 1979

27 May 2019 - 11:40 Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. Picture: REUTERS
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei/Beijing — China responded angrily on Monday as Taiwan confirmed the first meeting in more than four decades between senior US and Taiwanese security officials.

Taiwan’s national security chief, David Lee, met White House national security adviser John Bolton earlier in May, the island’s foreign affairs ministry said on Saturday.

The official Central News Agency said the meeting was the first since the island and the US ended formal diplomatic ties in 1979.

China considers Taiwan a wayward province, to be reclaimed by force if necessary, and the meeting angered Beijing, which is already locked in a bitter trade war with Washington.

Podcast | Business Day Spotlight - Huawei vows it will not crack under pressure

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

“China is extremely dissatisfied and resolutely opposed to this,” foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang told a daily news briefing, adding China is against any form of official exchanges between the US and Taiwan.

The diplomatic ties between Beijing and Washington have become increasingly strained in recent weeks due to an escalating trade war, US support for Taiwan and China’s muscular military posture in the South China Sea, where the US also conducts freedom-of-navigation patrols.

The rare meeting will be viewed by Taiwan as a sign of support from the Trump administration. Tensions have also risen between Taipei and Beijing, which considers the democratically ruled island part of “one China”.

The meeting took place during Lee’s May 13-21 visit to the US, Taiwan said.

“During the trip, together with US government officials, secretary-general Lee met with representatives from our diplomatic allies, reiterating support and commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

Taiwan’s foreign affairs ministry and the de facto US embassy in Taiwan declined to comment on Monday.

Beijing regularly calls Taiwan the most sensitive and important issue in ties with the US, which has no formal ties with Taiwan but is the island’s main source of arms.

The US has in recent months increased the frequency of patrols through the strategic Taiwan Strait despite opposition from China.

China has been ramping up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty over the island, conducting drills near Taiwan and snatching its few remaining diplomatic allies.

Earlier in May, the US House of Representatives backed legislation supporting Taiwan as members of the US Congress pushed for a sharper approach to relations with Beijing.

The Pentagon says Washington has sold Taipei more than $15bn in arms since 2010.

Reuters

US navy again sails through Taiwan Strait, angering China

US has been ramping up sailings through strategic waterway and Taiwan will see the latest voyage as a sign of support from the Trump administration
World
3 days ago

Hong Kong protesters demand China account for Tiananmen crackdown

Hong Kong and Macau are the only places on Chinese soil where the June 3 1989 event is commemorated each year
World
16 hours ago

Asian shares slump to four-month low

Markets spiral on fears of a protracted US-China trade war
Markets
4 days ago

Slowing tech demand continues to hurt Taiwanese exports

Shrinking orders in April put the island on track for the seventh consecutive contraction in shipments
Business
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Stricter qualification criteria must be mandatory ...
World / Asia
2.
To combat rampant sexual violence, the world must ...
World
3.
Taiwan and US meeting angers China
World
4.
Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records on hold ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

US denounces coercion as China conducts military drills near Taiwan

World / Asia

Huge Hong Kong protest against China extradition plan

World / Asia

Foxconn’s chair wants to run for president of Taiwan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.