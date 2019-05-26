World

Ireland votes overwhelmingly to relax strict divorce law

Voters favour removal of provision requiring couples to live separately for four of five years before dissolving their marriage

26 May 2019 - 17:43 Agency Staff
The ballot choice in Ireland's 2019 referendum. Picture: PAUL FAITH / AFP
The ballot choice in Ireland's 2019 referendum. Picture: PAUL FAITH / AFP

Dublin— Ireland voted by an overwhelming majority to relax its constitutional restriction on divorce, results showed on Sunday, the latest in a series of reforms to modernise the charter of the once devoutly Catholic nation.

Some 82%  of voters cast their ballots in favour of removing a provision requiring couples to live separately for four out of the previous five years before dissolving their marriage.

The Irish government has signalled it will bring forward new legislation shortening the requirement to two out of the prior three years.

At present Irish divorce law is regarded as among the most restrictive in Europe. It is thought to be responsible for the republic having the lowest separation rate of any EU member state, according to 2015 figures from the country’s central statistics office.

The outcome of Friday’s referendum will also see Irish MPs granted powers to recognise foreign divorces once it is signed into law by the president.

Hangover condition

The mandated separation period was a hangover condition from the 1995 referendum which granted Irish couples the right to divorce by a slim majority of 50.3%. Campaigners said it placed an unfair emotional and financial burden on couples and families at a time when Irish rental and property prices are spiking.

The result of the vote comes one year on from the day when 66% of voters cast referendum ballots in favour of repealing the republic’s constitutional ban on abortion. While the result of that vote was hailed by crowds in jubilant scenes in Dublin Castle, Sunday’s result was announced without fanfare.

In October 2018 voters also chose to lift a rarely enforced — and oft ridiculed — constitutional ban on blasphemy. A further referendum to excise or alter the constitutional article referring to the “woman’s life within the home” is expected to be brought forward soon.

The turnout in the referendum, which took place alongside EU elections, was 51%.

AFP

 

Hungary’s Viktor Orban hopes for migration shift in Europe vote

Prime minister says parliamentary election could  strengthen anti-immigration political forces across Europe
World
2 hours ago

Populists eye upsets as Brexit-bound UK and Netherlands open EU elections

Around the bloc, national leaders are scrambling to mobilise supporters to resist the populist surge
World
2 days ago

The world reacts to Theresa May resigning

‘She cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,’ says opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn; others were more gracious
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Jews warned against wearing kippah in Germany
World / Europe
2.
Hungary’s Viktor Orban hopes for migration shift ...
World / Europe
3.
Subpoenas for Trump’s financial records on hold ...
World / Americas
4.
China digs in for protracted trade fight with US
World / Asia

Related Articles

Ireland bans US preacher who called for gay executions

World / Europe

Council of Europe turns 70 divided by threat of ‘Ruxit’

World / Europe

Idea that anything is an improvement on Brexit shambles simply ignores Brexit’s ...

Opinion

British soldier faces murder charges over Ireland’s ‘Bloody Sunday’, 47 years ...

World / Europe

New IRA says Brexit an opportunity to further campaign against British rule

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.