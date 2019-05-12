Trump and Xi could meet at G20 summit as trade tensions soar

Washington — US President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping could meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June to hash out their differences on trade, but no new talks are scheduled, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Sunday.

The world’s top two economies ended two days of negotiations in Washington on Friday with no deal. While making it clear that the US is unwilling to settle, Kudlow sought to tamp down concerns, insisting the process is ongoing.

“We need to see something much clearer and until we do, we have to keep our tariffs on,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox News Sunday, adding: “We can’t accept any backtracking.”

As for future negotiations, while there are “no concrete, definite plans yet”, Kudlow said that China has invited treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin and US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to Beijing, and higher-level discussions could be on the cards.

The chances of Trump and Xi meeting during the Group of 20 summit in Japan in late June “are probably pretty good”, the top White House aide said.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place in Osaka on June 28-29.

Trump had accused Beijing of reneging on its commitments in trade talks and ordered new punitive duties, which took effect on Friday, on $200bn worth of Chinese imports, raising them to 25% from 10%.

He then ordered a tariff hike on almost all remaining imports — $300bn worth, according to Lighthizer — from China.