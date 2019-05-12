Separatists seek majority as New Caledonia votes

Noumea — Voters in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia cast ballots for their local Congress on Sunday, with separatists hoping to win a majority.

The ballot comes six months after a closer-than-expected referendum raised questions over France’s grip on the strategic islands, which sit on a quarter of the world’s known supplies of nickel, a vital electronics component.

The November 6 referendum result showed 56.7% voted to stay French, a much tighter outcome than predicted.

Turnout was on Sunday was 58.49% at one hour before the polls closed at 6pm, about 15% less less than in the referendum at the same time, the high commission said.

Under a 1998 agreement, there can be two further votes on independence before 2022 in the archipelago located more than 1,000km northeast of Brisbane, Australia.

In the outgoing local Congress, pro-independence factions held 25 of the 54 seats but are hoping to win a majority when results are released later Sunday evening.

Supporters of independence for the islands, fringed by stunning beaches, are mostly ethnic Kanaks who make up less than half the population of 269,000 people.

White residents — descendants of early European settlers as well as more recent arrivals — overwhelmingly want to stay French. They are joined by other Pacific minorities.