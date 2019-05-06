One in eight species at risk of extinction, scientists warn

Paris — Relentless pursuit of economic growth, twinned with the effect of climate change, has put an “unprecedented” one-million species at risk of extinction, scientists said on Monday in a landmark report on the damage done by modern civilisation to the natural world.

Only a wide-ranging transformation of the global economic and financial system could pull ecosystems that are vital to the future of human communities worldwide back from the brink of collapse, concluded the report, which was endorsed by 130 countries, including the US, Russia and China.

"The essential, interconnected web of life on Earth is getting smaller and increasingly frayed," said Prof Josef Settele, who co-chaired the study, launched in Paris on Monday by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES).

"This loss is a direct result of human activity and constitutes a direct threat to human well-being in all regions of the world."

Compiled by 145 expert authors from 50 countries, the study is a cornerstone of an emerging body of research that suggests the world may need to embrace a new "post-growth" form of economics if it is to avert the existential risks posed by the mutually-reinforcing consequences of pollution, habitat destruction and carbon emissions.

Known as the Global Assessment, the report found that up to one-million of Earth's estimated eight-million plant, insect and animal species is at risk of extinction, many within decades.

The authors identified industrial farming and fishing as major drivers — with the current rate of species extinction tens to hundreds of times higher than the average over the last 10-million years.

Climate change caused by burning the coal, oil and gas produced by the fossil fuel industry is exacerbating the losses, the report found.