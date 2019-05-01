Riot police clash with hardliners as thousands storm Paris for Workers’ Day

Paris — Riot police fired teargas as they squared off against hardline demonstrators among tens of thousands of May Day protesters, who flooded Paris on Wednesday in a test of France’s zero-tolerance policy on street violence.

Tensions were palpable as a heady mix of labour unionists, “yellow vest” demonstrators and anti-capitalists gathered in the French capital, putting security forces on high alert.

Ahead of the main march, the city was on lockdown as more than 7,400 police and gendarmes were deployed, with orders from President Emmanuel Macron to take an “extremely firm stance” if faced with violence.

Clashes briefly erupted on Montparnasse Boulevard, where hundreds of anti-capitalist “black bloc” activists pushed to the front of the gathering crowd, hurling bottles and other projectiles at police, who fired teargas and stingball grenades, an AFP correspondent said.

Used at ground level, the grenades release scores of rubber pellets that cause an intense stinging to the legs.

Authorities had warned 2019’s marches were likely to spell trouble, coming barely a week after leaders of the yellow vest anti-government movement angrily dismissed a package of tax cuts by Macron.

And with some agitators vowing on social media to turn Paris into “the capital of rioting”, the government moved to deploy security on an exceptional scale throughout the capital.

In 2018, officials were caught off guard by about 1,200 troublemakers who ran amok in Paris, vandalising businesses and clashing with police.

By early afternoon, thousands had flocked to the Montparnasse area, many wearing the hi-visibility jackets that gave the name to the yellow vest protesters.

Since November, the city has struggled to cope with the weekly yellow vest protests, which have often descended into chaos as a violent minority smashed up and torched shops, restaurants and newspaper stands.

Across the city on Wednesday, streets were barricaded and shops had boarded up their windows, with police ordering the closure of all businesses along the route of the main march.

“We are not afraid of the union marches but of the black blocs,” local restaurant owner Serge Tafanel said.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner said several groups on social media had urged protesters to transform Paris into “the capital of rioting”, with police gearing up for the arrival of up to 2,000 activists bristling for a fight. Many are anti-capitalist youths who dress in black and wear face masks.

Nearly 200 motorcycle units have been deployed across the capital to respond swiftly to flare-ups of violence, and drones are being used to track protesters’ movements.