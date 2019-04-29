World

Facebook funds research on social media affect on elections

Sixty researchers across 11 countries selected ‘to deepen public understanding of the role social media has on elections and democracy’

29 April 2019 - 19:07 Agency Staff
Small toy figures are seen in front of Facebook logo in this illustration picture. File photo: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Small toy figures are seen in front of Facebook logo in this illustration picture. File photo: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Washington — Facebook announced on Monday its first research grants to academics studying the affect of social media on elections, part of an effort to prevent manipulation of social platforms. 

The leading social network said 60 researchers from 30 academic institutions across 11 countries were selected under a review process by the Social Science Research Council and the independent group Social Science One.

Facebook began the research initiative in 2018 after revelations of foreign influence campaigns on the 2016 US election and the Brexit vote in Britain.

It began soliciting proposals in 2018, and on Monday unveiled its first research grants.

“To assure the independence of the research and the researchers, Facebook did not play any role in the selection of the individuals or their projects and will have no role in directing the findings or conclusions of the research,” said a blog post by Facebook executives Elliot Schrage and Chaya Nayak.

“We hope this initiative will deepen public understanding of the role social media has on elections and democracy and help Facebook and other companies improve their products and practices.”

The researchers will be granted access to Facebook’s internal data through a “first-of-its-kind data sharing infrastructure to provide researchers access to Facebook data in a secure manner that protects people’s privacy”, Schrage and Nayak wrote.

“Some of these steps include building a process to remove personally identifiable information from the data set and only allowing researcher access to the data set through a secure portal.”

Gary King and Nathaniel Persily of Social Science One said in a statement the researchers will seek to move swiftly to help social networks improve their security and integrity.

“The urgency of this research cannot be overstated,” they wrote.

“Elections in India are already under way, the European parliamentary elections will take place in short order, and the US presidential primary campaigns have begun in earnest. Concerns about disinformation, polarisation, political advertising, and the role of platforms in the information ecosystem have not diminished. If anything, they have heightened.”

Some of the research groups cited are based at Northeastern University, Ohio State University and New York University and Virginia Tech University in the US; France’s Institute of Political Studies; National Chengchi University in Taiwan; Italy’s Universita di Urbino Carlo Bo; University of Sao Paulo in Brazil; Germany’s Technical University of Munich; the University of Amsterdam in the Netherlands; and Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

AFP

THE LEX COLUMN: Facebook feeling fine with big fine

Multibillion-dollar penalty will be offset in the longer-term by growing advertising
Opinion
3 days ago

Why Wikimedia SA supports the Copyright Amendment Bill

Freedom of Panorama — the right to take pictures of public works and share them — is made explicit in the new bill, writes Douglas Scott
Opinion
5 days ago

Voters’ privacy must be protected as election approaches

Political parties need to know their legal obligations when using our personal data to campaign
Opinion
1 week ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Facebook’s bad-to-worse month

Millions of unencrypted passwords and the live streaming of the Christchurch massacre show its problems aren’t going away
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Islamic State leader chief al-Baghdadi appears ...
World / Middle East
2.
Five Nigerian soldiers dead, 30 missing after ...
World / Africa
3.
Facebook funds research on social media affect on ...
World
4.
Turkey says UAE spy suspect committed suicide in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

THE LEX COLUMN: Facebook feeling fine with big fine

Opinion / Columnists

Facebook beats profit estimates despite federal probe and privacy scandals

Companies

Facebook’s flood of languages leaves it struggling to monitor offensive content

World

SA parties’ pole position

Features

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.