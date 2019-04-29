World

Adults advised to get vaccinated again in US measles outbreak

Up to 10% of cases in the current wave of the disease are in people already vaccinated, as questions are raised about adult immunity

29 April 2019 - 15:25 Julie Steenhuysen
A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON
A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, the US. Picture: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

New York — Adults in the US who were vaccinated against measles decades ago may need a new dose depending on when they received the shot and their exposure risk, according to public health experts battling the country’s largest outbreak since the virus was deemed eliminated in 2000.

Up to 10% of the 695 confirmed measles cases in the current outbreak occurred in people who received one or two doses of the vaccine, according to the US Centers for Disease Control  and Prevention (CDC).

The figure illustrates what can happen when a large number of individuals, even those who have been vaccinated, are exposed to the measles. CDC recommends that people who are living in or travelling to outbreak areas should check their vaccination status and consider getting a new dose.

Dr Allison Bartlett, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago Medicine, said the “continued vulnerability to infection” is why high-risk adults such as healthcare workers are routinely advised to get a second dose of the measles vaccine if they have not had one.

But knowing your vaccination status can be tricky, experts said.

“It’s complicated and often futile because it’s very difficult to resurrect those old records,” said Dr William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

People vaccinated in the US since 1989 would most likely have received two doses of the combined measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot under federal guidelines, and that is still considered the standard for protection.

Anyone vaccinated between 1963 and 1989 would likely have received only one dose, with many people immunised in the earlier years receiving an inactivated version of the virus. Americans born before 1957 are considered immune as they would have been exposed to the virus directly in an outbreak.

Merck & Co is the sole US provider of the MMR vaccine. The company said in a statement that it has “taken steps to increase US supply” of the vaccine due to the current outbreak.

Highly contagious

The measles virus is highly contagious and can cause blindness, deafness, brain damage or death. It is currently spreading in outbreaks in many parts of the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, 95% of a population needs to be vaccinated to provide “herd immunity,” a form of indirect protection that prevents infection in people too young or sick to be vaccinated. US public health officials have blamed the current outbreak in part on rising rates of vaccine skepticism that have reduced measles immunity in certain communities.

For travellers to outbreak areas abroad, the CDC recommends adults consider getting another dose of MMR unless they have proof of receiving two prior doses, take a blood test showing immunity, or were born before 1957.

In general, the CDC says two doses of the measles vaccine should provide 97% protection; one dose should offer 93% protection. However, immunity can wane over time.

This has occurred even in adults with two documented doses of the vaccine, said Dr Michael Phillips, chief epidemiologist at NYU Langone Health, which serves parts of New York City, a hot spot in the US outbreak.

He said in kids, “the vaccine is really effective,” but in some adults, memory T-cells, which recognise and attack germs, do not fight the virus as effectively as they once did.

Rapid blood tests are available that can detect whether a person is immune based on the level of measles antibodies, but the tests are not 100% reliable.

Adults who have any doubt about their immunity should get another dose, Schaffner said: “It’s safe. There’s no downside risk. Just roll up your sleeve.”

Reuters

New York will not back down on measles vaccination order

Five people who say they are parents living in the affected neighbourhoods, have sued the New York health department
1 week ago

Measles cases up four-fold in first quarter compared to 2018

A vocal minority of scientifically uninformed ‘anti-vaxxers’ around the world are allowing the often fatal contagious disease to flare up again
1 week ago

New York orders measles vaccinations after outbreak

Those who have not received the MMR vaccine, or can otherwise not give evidence of immunity, such as having previously had measles, will face a fine ...
2 weeks ago

Global surge of measles, by the numbers

The UN International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) has warned of a global surge of measles cases
1 month ago

