Facebook’s flood of languages leaves it struggling to monitor offensive content

A Reuters report found in 2018 that hate speech on Facebook that helped foster ethnic cleansing in Myanmar went unchecked in part because the company was slow to add moderation tools and staff for the local language.

Facebook says it now offers the rules in Burmese and has more than 100 speakers of the language among its workforce.

The spokesperson said Facebook’s efforts to protect people from harmful content had “a level of language investment that surpasses most any technology company”. But human rights officials say Facebook is in jeopardy of a repeat of the Myanmar problems in other strife-torn nations where its language capabilities have not kept up with the impact of social media.

“These are supposed to be the rules of the road and both customers and regulators should insist [that] social media platforms make the rules known and effectively police them,” said Phil Robertson, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia division. “Failure to do so opens the door to serious abuses.”

Mohammed Saneem, the supervisor of elections in Fiji, said he felt the impact of the language gap during elections in the South Pacific nation in November 2018. Racist comments proliferated on Facebook in Fijian, which the social network does not support. Saneem said he dedicated a staffer to e-mailing posts and translations to a Facebook employee in Singapore to seek removals.

“If they are allowing users to post in their language, there should be guidelines available in the same language,” Saneem said.

Similar issues abound in African nations such as Ethiopia, where deadly ethnic clashes among a population of 107-million have been accompanied by ugly Facebook content. Much of it is in Amharic, a language supported by Facebook. But Amharic users looking up rules get them in English.

At least 652-million people worldwide speak languages supported by Facebook where rules are not translated, according to data from language encyclopedia Ethnologue. Another 230-million or more speak one of the 31 languages that do not have official support.

Facebook uses automated software as a key defence against prohibited content. Developed using a type of artificial intelligence known as machine learning, these tools identify hate speech in about 30 languages and “terrorist propaganda” in 19, the company said.

Machine learning requires huge volumes of data to train computers, and a scarcity of text in other languages presents a challenge in rapidly growing the tools, said Guy Rosen, the Facebook vice-president who oversees automated policy enforcement.

Beyond the automation and a few official fact-checkers, Facebook relies on users to report problematic content. That creates a major issue where community standards are not understood or even known to exist.

Ebele Okobi, Facebook’s director of public policy for Africa, said in March that the continent had the world’s lowest rates of user reporting.

“A lot of people don’t even know that there are community standards,” Okobi said.

Facebook has bought radio advertisements in Nigeria and has also held talks with African education officials to introduce social media etiquette into the curriculum, she said.