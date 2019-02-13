Global unemployment rate dips to 5% — UN report

Geneva — The global unemployment rate inched down in 2018, the UN said on Wednesday, warning though that jobs often failed to guarantee decent living, with about 700-million workers wallowing in poverty.

Unemployment around the world fell in 2018 to 5.0%, from 5.1% in 2017 — for the first time dropping to the level seen before the global financial crisis hit in 2008, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said.

But in its flagship “World Employment and Social Outlook” trends report, the ILO also raised serious red flags about the health of the planet’s job market.

Deborah Greenfield, ILO’s deputy director-general, told journalists in Geneva the decline in global unemployment “is projected to stall”, amid “uncertainty on many fronts” and a “deteriorating economic outlook”.

The UN agency said it expects the jobless rate to remain at about the same level this year and in 2020, though the number of unemployed people should swell by 2-million to a total of 174-million in 2020 as a result of the expanding labour force.

The report highlighted the hundreds of millions of people who remain poor despite holding one or more jobs.

In fact, it found that a majority of the 3.3-billion people employed around the globe in 2018 suffered a “lack of material well-being, economic security, equal opportunities or scope for human development”.

“Being in employment does not always guarantee a decent living,” ILO research director Damian Grimshaw said in a statement, pointing out that “a full 700-million people are living in extreme or moderate poverty despite having employment”.

The report found that a full 61% of all workers worldwide, or 2-billion people, are in so-called informal employment, with little to no social and contractual protections.

Greenfield cautioned that some new and emerging business models, such as using new technologies to create temporary work through web-based platforms for things such as ride-sharing services, could expand that number if not regulated properly.