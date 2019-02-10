Financial Stability Board must identify new threats and refine existing rules, says chair

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) needs to commit more resources to identifying new threats while reviewing existing reforms for refinement, its chair said on Sunday.

Randal Quarles, who took over as chair of the FSB in November and is the US Federal Reserve’s vice-chair for supervision, aims to chart a new course for the international regulatory body.

In particular, he said the body must retain its focus on seeking out unknown market threats, and also called for regulators to revisit existing reforms to see if they could be streamlined.

“It is time for the FSB to turn more of its energy and attention to the future,” he said in Hong Kong, according to prepared remarks.

In particular, Quarles said the FSB would be reviewing its framework for assessing vulnerabilities to ensure it can identify new and developing market threats. He also said the FSB was evaluating existing reforms for their effectiveness and seeking ways to make them more efficient.