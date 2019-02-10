World

Afghan president offers Taliban local office, but group wants Doha instead

Militants accuse Ashraf Ghani of trying to harm ongoing peace negotiations

10 February 2019 - 21:58 Hameed Farzad and Ahmad Sultan
Ashraf Ghani. Picture: EPA/OMAR SOBHANI
Ashraf Ghani. Picture: EPA/OMAR SOBHANI

Kabul/Nangarhar — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday offered the Taliban the possibility of opening an office in Afghanistan but the proposal was swiftly spurned by the group that is determined to keep his government out of accelerating peace talks.

Ghani has expressed alarm at the Taliban shutting his administration out of negotiations with the  US as well as recent Moscow talks with Afghan opposition politicians, and repeated earlier offers to give the group a secure official address to aid any future diplomacy between the two sides.

“If the Taliban want an office, I will give it to them in Kabul, Nangarhar or Kandahar by tomorrow,” Ghani said. 

“We will bring a lasting and honourable peace to the country,” he said.

Nangarhar is a stronghold of the Taliban, the hardline Islamist movement that now controls or contests districts across nearly half the country, more than 17 years since they were toppled from power.

Taliban officials in Moscow last week stressed the importance of a formal office among a string of demands that included the removal of Western sanctions and travel bans on Taliban members, prisoner releases and an end to “propaganda” against the group.

Taliban spokesperson Sohail Shahin later told Reuters that the focus was for international recognition of their existing site in Doha, Qatar.  He said Ghani was trying to harm the peace efforts with his latest offer.

“Our demand about having an official political office is clear, we want that our office in Doha is recognised by the international community and the UN,” Shahin said.

“By this, Ghani is trying to change the topic and harm the on-going peace efforts.”

Taliban negotiators are due to meet US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad for another round of talks in Qatar on February 25. The talks are expected to centre around a ceasefire to end the US’s  longest war and the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Some 14,000 US troops are based in Afghanistan as part of a US-led Nato mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces. Some US forces also carry out counter-terrorism operations.

Reuters

Donald Trump vows to end the war in Afghanistan

Great nations do not fight endless wars, US president says
World
4 days ago

Taliban to meet Afghan opposition leaders in Moscow, says official

The two-day sit-down, starting Tuesday, will be attended by some of President Ashraf Ghani's chief political rivals
World
7 days ago

US and Taliban closer to peace deal, but where does that leave the rest of Afghanistan?

The Kabul government feels left out in negotiations which have included Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates
World
14 days ago

Most read

1.
How Venezuela turns its useless bank notes into ...
World / Americas
2.
Thousands of Muslims attend anti-government rally ...
World / Africa
3.
Afghan president offers Taliban local office, but ...
World
4.
Israel readies to raze Palestinian murder ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Donald Trump vows to end the war in Afghanistan
World / Americas

Taliban to meet Afghan opposition leaders in Moscow, says official
World / Asia

US and Taliban closer to peace deal, but where does that leave the rest of ...
World / Asia

Taliban attack kills more then 100 security staff in Afghanistan
World / Middle East

Afghan opium producers hit hard by worst drought to date
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.