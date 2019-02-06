UN sees hope in African uptake of child welfare payments

Geneva — The spread of state welfare for children around Africa has the potential to make a major dent in global poverty, the UN said on Wednesday.

Children account for the majority of those around the world in extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day, with half of them in Africa, where social security systems are weak.

Globally, about a third of children are covered by social protection programmes, but this ranges from 88% in Europe and Central Asia to 16% in Africa, a new study by two UN bodies reads.

“The evidence shows clearly that social protection benefits, and cash transfers in particular, have a positive impact on poverty, food security, health and access to education — thus helping to ensure that children can realise their full potential, breaking the vicious cycle of poverty,” it reads.

Cash on its own is not a magic bullet and should be part of broader policies, supported by other benefits such as school meals, reads the study by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and children’s agency Unicef.

In sub-Saharan Africa, expected to have 90% of children in extreme poverty by 2030, 40 out of 48 countries have some form of cash transfer programme, but most pay too little and overall only 13.1% of children receive them.

“They aren’t all huge programmes but it’s been a real growth in the region and it’s moving very, very quickly,” David Stewart, Unicef’s head of child poverty, said.