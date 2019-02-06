World

Japan space agency to investigate Ryugu asteroid

The Hayabusa2 will investigate minerals with a microscope, gauge surface temperatures and measure magnetic fields

06 February 2019 - 17:28 Agency Staff
This November 16 2018 photo from Nasa’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, obtained on December 3 2018, shows the asteroid Bennu from a distance of 136km. Picture: NASA/GODDARD/UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA/AFP
Tokyo — A Japanese probe sent to examine an asteroid to shed light on the origins of the solar system is expected to land on the rock later this month, officials said on Wednesday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) said the Hayabusa2 probe is expected to touch down on the Ryugu asteroid at 8am local time on February 22.

“The landing point is decided and how we’re going to land is confirmed, so we want to do our best to achieve this without making mistakes,” Jaxa project manager Yuichi Tsuda told reporters.

The announcement comes after the agency delayed the touchdown for several months in October, saying they needed more time to prepare the landing as the latest data showed the asteroid’s surface was more rugged than expected.

Scientists are already receiving data from other probes deployed on the surface of the asteroid.

In October, Jaxa successfully landed a new 10kg observation robot known as Mascot — “mobile asteroid surface scout”.

Loaded with sensors, the robot can take images at multiple wavelengths, investigate minerals with a microscope, gauge surface temperatures and measure magnetic fields.

Hayabusa2, about the size of a large fridge and equipped with solar panels, is the successor to Jaxa’s first asteroid explorer, Hayabusa, which is Japanese for falcon.

The Hayabusa2 mission, which costs about ¥30bn ($260m), was launched in December 2014 and will return to Earth with its samples in 2020.

Photos of Ryugu — which means “dragon palace” in Japanese, a castle at the bottom of the ocean in an ancient Japanese tale — show an asteroid shaped a bit like a spinning top with a rough surface. By collecting samples from it, scientists hope to answer some fundamental questions about life and the universe, including whether elements from space helped give rise to life on Earth.

AFP

