US and China in the lead in the AI race, says the UN

Geneva — China and the US are ahead of the global competition to dominate artificial intelligence (AI), according to a study by the UN World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) published on Thursday.

The study found US tech giant IBM had by far the biggest AI patent portfolio, with 8,920, ahead of Microsoft with 5,930, and a group of mainly Japanese tech conglomerates.

China accounted for 17 of the top 20 academic institutions involved in patenting AI and is particularly strong in the fast growing area of “deep learning” — a machine-learning technique that includes speech recognition systems.

“The US and China obviously have stolen a lead. They’re out in front in this area, in terms of numbers of applications, and in scientific publications,” WIPO director-general Francis Gurry told a news conference.

US President Donald Trump has accused China of stealing American innovations and technology and has slapped trade tariffs on $234bn worth of Chinese goods to punish Beijing.

China said in December it resolutely opposed “slanderous” accusations from the US and other allies criticising China for economic espionage and stealing IP and company secrets.

Gurry acknowledged there were accusations about China’s behaviour but there was no doubt it has embraced the global IP system, with the world’s largest patent office and the largest number of domestic patent applications. “They are serious players in the field of IP,” he said.

The WIPO study analysed international patent filings, scientific publications, litigation filings and acquisition activity, and found there has been as many patent applications for AI since 2013 as in the half century since the term was coined in the 1950s.