UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June

Istanbul — A UN judicial expert tasked with investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Tuesday she would present her report by the end of May.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, carried out an inspection outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a regime critic, was killed on October 2 at the consulate by a Saudi hit squad which Ankara says was sent from Riyadh for the murder.

Speaking to journalists outside the mission, Callamard said her report will be made public in time for the June session of the UN human rights council. “The report will be made public a few weeks before I present it to the human rights council in Geneva, so the end of May, possibly,” she said.

On Monday, Callamard, an independent expert appointed by the UN, met foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and justice minister Abdulhamit Gül in Ankara before travelling to Istanbul. She is due to meet with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan on Tuesday.

Riyadh, after denying the killing for two weeks, finally described it as a “rogue” operation and arrested a number of senior Saudi officials. But the murder tipped the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises. Nearly four months on, Khashoggi’s body has still not been recovered.