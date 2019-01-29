World

UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report before June

Agnes Callamard says her report will be made public in time for the June session of the UN human rights council

29 January 2019 - 14:08 Agency Staff
Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, on September 29 2018. Picture: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi speaks at an event hosted by Middle East Monitor in London, Britain, on September 29 2018. Picture: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS

Istanbul — A UN judicial expert tasked with investigating the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Tuesday she would present her report by the end of May.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial, summary or arbitrary executions, carried out an inspection outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Khashoggi, a regime critic, was killed on October 2 at the consulate by a Saudi hit squad which Ankara says was sent from Riyadh for the murder.

Speaking to journalists outside the mission, Callamard said her report will be made public in time for the June session of the UN human rights council. “The report will be made public a few weeks before I present it to the human rights council in Geneva, so the end of May, possibly,” she said.

On Monday, Callamard, an independent expert appointed by the UN, met foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and justice minister Abdulhamit Gül in Ankara before travelling to Istanbul. She is due to meet with Istanbul chief prosecutor Irfan Fidan on Tuesday.

Riyadh, after denying the killing for two weeks, finally described it as a “rogue” operation and arrested a number of senior Saudi officials. But the murder tipped the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises. Nearly four months on, Khashoggi’s body has still not been recovered.

Callamard said her team contacted Saudi authorities for access for an inspection inside the consulate. “We made a request to the Saudi government for access to the consulate, as well as meeting with Saudi authorities here and in Saudi Arabia,” she said. “We are waiting for their response.”

Callamard and her team did not enter the consulate on Tuesday.  “To be fair, the request to them has come quite late, so we need to give them a bit more time to process our request. We are respectfully calling on the authorities to give us access at some stage while we are here.”

Turkish officials accuse Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of having orchestrated the killing, which Riyadh denies.

The trial opened in Saudi Arabia this month of 11 men accused of involvement in Khashoggi’s murder with the attorney-general seeking the death penalty for five of the defendants. Ankara accused Riyadh of failure to co-operate in the investigation and called for an international probe.

AFP

Human rights groups want an independent probe of Saudi torture claims

Amnesty International has new reports about 10 human rights activists ‘tortured, sexually abused and subjected to other forms of ill-treatment’
World
4 days ago

UN asks Australia to consider resettling Saudi teen who fled family

The 18-year-old woman fled to Thailand, fearing she would be killed
World
20 days ago

CCTV footage shows men transporting ‘Khashoggi body parts’

The images show three men carrying five suitcases and two large black bags into the home of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul
World
29 days ago

Most read

1.
UN legal expert to present Khashoggi report ...
World
2.
One-time ally says Roger Stone is ‘on his own’
World / Americas
3.
Days before crucial trade talks, US brings fresh ...
World / Americas
4.
Mario Draghi blames uncertainty, trade war for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Turkey demands to know: who gave order to kill Jamal Kashoggi
World / Middle East

Turkey vows to find the truth about Jamal Kashoggi’s killing
World

Netflix pulls comedy-show episode in Saudi Arabia at behest of kingdom ...
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.