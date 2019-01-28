World

Priest celibacy is not optional, says pope

However, the Church is set to discuss possible exceptions for far-flung areas

28 January 2019 - 16:08 afp.com
Pope Francis gestures as he speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy January 27, 2019. Picture taken January 27, 2019. ALESSANDRA TARANTINO /REUTERS
Pope Francis gestures as he speaks during a news conference aboard a plane on the way back from Panama to Rome, Italy January 27, 2019. Picture taken January 27, 2019. ALESSANDRA TARANTINO /REUTERS

Celibacy for priests is a “gift to the Church” and not “optional”, says Pope Francis, nixing the prospect of married men being ordained.

“Personally I think that celibacy is a gift to the Church,” the pope told journalists aboard his plane on Monday as he headed back to the Vatican from Panama.

“Secondly, I don’t think optional celibacy should be allowed. No,” he said.

The pope nevertheless conceded “some possibilities for far-flung places”, such as Pacific islands or the Amazon where “there is a pastoral necessity”.

“This is something being discussed by theologians, it’s not my decision,” he said.

The Argentine pontiff has repeatedly said there is no doctrinal prohibition on married men becoming priests, and therefore the discipline could be changed.

Saint Peter, the church’s first pope, had a mother-in-law, according to the Bible.

Celibacy was imposed in the 11th century, possibly partly to prevent descendants of priests inheriting church property.

Some within the Church believe it is time to join many eastern rite Catholic Churches in permitting married men to take the cloth. Married Anglican priests keen to convert to Catholicism have already been welcomed over.

The Vatican’s second-in-command, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, suggested in a 2018 interview that the Church could “gradually look in depth” at the issue, while ruling out any “drastic change”.

About 60,000 priests have given up their vocation over the past few decades, often to marry.

Pope Paul VI’s refusal to open the door to the use of the pill in the 1960s saw many priests abandon their calling.

Pope Francis suggested in 2017 that the church “reflect” on the question of ordaining “viri probati”, married men of proven virtue, particularly in far-flung places where priests are thin on the ground.

The idea is likely to be on the table at a synod this year dedicated to the Amazon, an immense territory where clergy are scarce.

Sensing a possible shift in attitude, about 300 married, former priests in Italy sent a letter to the pope in 2018 offering to take up the cloth once more should he need them.

AFP

Disgraced US former cardinal could be defrocked soon, Vatican sources say

Theodore McCarrick has been accused of sexual misconduct and became the first Catholic prelate in nearly 100 years to lose the title of cardinal
World
12 days ago

Pope accepts US bishop’s resignation over ‘misconduct’ with minor

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Los Angeles auxiliary bishop Alexander Salazar over his “misconduct” with a minor
World
1 month ago

Pope Francis removes scandal-hit cardinals from inner circle

Pope Francis has taken action against two cardinals after they were tainted by paedophile scandals
World
1 month ago

Pope to visit United Arab Emirates

Pope Francis, who has made boosting ties between Christianity and Islam a cornerstone of his papacy, will visit the United Arab Emirates in February
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Irish backstop is EU’s Brexit red line
World / Europe
2.
French communist daily hopes readers can save it
World / Europe
3.
Zimbabwe fire brigade under fire from protesters
World / Africa
4.
Dutch refuse Italian request to accept 47 ...
World

Related Articles

Disgraced US former cardinal could be defrocked soon, Vatican sources say
World / Europe

Pope accepts US bishop’s resignation over ‘misconduct’ with minor
World

Pope Francis removes scandal-hit cardinals from inner circle
World

Pope to visit United Arab Emirates
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.