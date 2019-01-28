World

Dutch refuse Italian request to accept 47 migrants on rescue ship

The Netherlands say it needs a long-term agreement on how to distinguish refugees from economic migrants

28 January 2019 - 17:19 Anthony Deutsch and Bart Maijer
An unflatable boat with 47 migrants on board is pictured while being rescued by the Dutch-flagged Sea Watch 3 off Libya's coasts on January 19 2019. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ AFP/ FEDERICO SCOPPA
Amsterdam — The Netherlands has refused an Italian request to take in 47 migrants on a humanitarian ship that is being blocked from Italian ports, saying on Monday that there is a need to distinguish between genuine refugees and economic migrants.

The Sea Watch 3, run by a German humanitarian group and flying a Dutch flag, rescued the migrants from a rubber boat off the Libyan coast more than a week ago. Since then it has been sailing through high winds and 7-metre waves.

Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of the 5-Star Movement, said the ship should go either to France, which he has accused of shirking its responsibilities, or to the Netherlands.

The Dutch justice & security ministry, which oversees immigration policy, said it will not take in any migrants from Sea Watch until there is a long-term agreement on how to distinguish refugees from economic migrants.

"Those who are not entitled to international protection need to be sent back immediately on arrival at European borders," it said in a statement. "Without a clear perspective for such a structural solution, the Netherlands will not participate in ad hoc measures for the disembarkation."

It is the second time in a month Sea Watch has been stranded at sea with rescued migrants and no safe port. The last standoff ended after 19 days  with an agreement among eight EU countries, including Italy, to take in the migrants.

The Netherlands, which took in hundreds of thousands of migrants in the 1960s and 1970s to work as labourers, has adopted one of the tightest immigration policies in Europe following a public backlash.

