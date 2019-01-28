Dutch refuse Italian request to accept 47 migrants on rescue ship

Amsterdam — The Netherlands has refused an Italian request to take in 47 migrants on a humanitarian ship that is being blocked from Italian ports, saying on Monday that there is a need to distinguish between genuine refugees and economic migrants.

The Sea Watch 3, run by a German humanitarian group and flying a Dutch flag, rescued the migrants from a rubber boat off the Libyan coast more than a week ago. Since then it has been sailing through high winds and 7-metre waves.

Italy's deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio, leader of the 5-Star Movement, said the ship should go either to France, which he has accused of shirking its responsibilities, or to the Netherlands.