World

Woman stands by Paris rape claim against Chris Brown, says lawyer

The US singer, who denies the accusation, was released from police custody without charge on Tuesday

24 January 2019 - 17:06 Agency Staff
Recording artist Chris Brown. REUTERS/ DANNY MOLOSHOK
Recording artist Chris Brown. REUTERS/ DANNY MOLOSHOK

Paris — A 25-year-old woman who accused US singer Chris Brown of rape is standing by her accusations despite Brown’s denials and release from custody, her lawyer said on Thursday.

“She maintains her accusations. We have taken note of his release from questioning, and will leave it in the hands of investigators as the inquiry continues,” lawyer Jean-Marc Descoubes said.

The woman, identified as “Karima” in media reports, says Brown along with his bodyguard and a friend assaulted her in the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel on the night of January 15.

Brown and his associates were released without charge on Tuesday after being held overnight for questioning on charges of aggravated rape and a drug offence.

The woman told police she met Brown in a nightclub near the Champs-Elysees avenue with a group of other party-goers.

She then agreed to go back to the hotel, which is on the glitzy Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honore.

A lawyer for the Grammy Award-winning singer said his client is  innocent and is considering a defamation lawsuit.

The singer posted a picture on his Instagram account on Tuesday night that read “This B!tch Lyin’”.

The singer, who according to Billboard has sold more than 100-million records, has been in the news more for his legal troubles than hit releases in recent years. 

In 2009 he was convicted of beating fellow singer Rihanna, his girlfriend at the time, who missed the Grammy Awards because of her injuries.

AFP

Finland vows tougher action against foreign child abusers

Legislators back measures to raise minimum sentence for sexual abuse, or revoking Finnish citizenship from convicted sexual offenders
World
8 days ago

Over 150 women and girls report rapes by armed men in 12 days, in South Sudan town

MSF says last week, 125 women and girls were raped while walking to emergency food distribution centres set up by international aid agencies
World
1 month ago

ZEENAT MOORAD: Dolce & Gabbana’s racism debacle may cost it dearly

Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana this past week found itself embroiled in a racism debacle
Opinion
1 month ago

SA child abuse laws meet the grade, but implementation does not, report finds

There are guidelines for prosecuting cases of sexual abuse but they do not pay special attention to cases involving children, and SA also lacks ...
National
8 days ago

Most read

1.
Woman stands by Paris rape claim against Chris ...
World
2.
Italy gets slapped down at Davos from EU partners
World
3.
Venezuela's Maduro rallies military support as US ...
World / Americas
4.
Christine Lagarde warns against relying too much ...
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.