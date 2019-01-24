UN chief has dire warning on climate change in Davos

A WEF survey ahead of the Davos meeting found climate change to be the leading concern of forum participants around the world, noting, in particular, the growing frequency of extreme weather events.

Without stronger political action, corporate executives in Davos such as Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of French energy giant Total, have been touting their own measures to transition to a greener economy. “We don’t look to renewables to be green,” he told the CNBC channel in Davos on Thursday, noting that electricity is the fastest-growing segment of the energy market.

“We look to renewables because it’s the best way to go in to this electricity market, but the electricity market will require also natural gas, so natural gas and renewables.”

‘Suicide pact’

However, activists say companies are not doing nearly enough. One vocal presence in Davos this week has been Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, who has inspired a wave of climate protests by schoolchildren around the world after delivering a fiery speech at the UN climate summit in Katowice, Poland last month.

“[Companies] have known exactly what priceless values they have been sacrificing to continue making unimaginable amounts of money,” she told AFP in an interview.

Former US secretary of state John Kerry, who signed the Paris accord for the US in 2016, said 38 out of the 50 US states are implementing their own climate policies despite Trump’s withdrawal and vocal scepticism on climate change.

The Paris pact was based partly on the expectation that the private sector would step up with new investment in areas such as batteries and solar panels, he noted. “It’s not happening enough, and even in Katowice recently, you saw the fight that was taking place, just to be able to try to be reasonable here,” Kerry said in Davos Tuesday, also on CNBC.

“We’re heading towards 4.0°C increase in this century, and the passive indifference that most countries are accepting is basically a mutual suicide pact.”

Carbon tax

Another idea long in the mix of the climate debate is a carbon tax, which would factor in the polluting price of fossil fuels so as to discourage their use over time. This is anathema for many governments, including the US well before Trump.

However, it is gaining ground anew under an initiative by the Climate Leadership Council that is backed by 27 Nobel economics laureates and four former chairs of the US Federal Reserve.

Ted Halstead, president of the US organisation, has been in Davos this week selling the idea of US households getting back the revenue raised, in the form of lump-sum rebates. Signatories to the initiative said in a statement last week, “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”

AFP