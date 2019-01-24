Saudis make money talk in Davos mid for global rehabilitation

Davos — As Davos delegates walk to their meetings, they’re overlooked by the largest billboard in town. The message mixes confidence and defiance — “Invest Saudi: The Future-Forward Economy”.

Only three months ago, the global elite largely shunned Saudi Arabia’s own version of Davos after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Now, Riyadh is using the real thing to attempt a reconciliation with the business world, making nice in the Swiss mountain resort’s universal language: money.

Plans for economic reform, big capital market deals and global investments mean A-list bankers and executives are inclined to listen.

At an event where success is often measured by who’s seen at a reception or speaks on a panel, the Saudis aren’t getting the cold shoulder any more. James Gorman, the head of Morgan Stanley, spoke on Thursday in a debate alongside two Saudi ministers. And the likes of Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase and John Flint of HSBC Holdings attended the annual Davos party thrown by Saudi oil giant Aramco, according to a person present.

“We don’t have any problem,” Amin Nasser, Aramco’s CEO, said when asked about the impact of the Khashoggi crisis. It’s a view largely shared by other members of the Saudi delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Still, the effort to reconcile with the business world also shows the extent of the damage the kingdom suffered after Khashoggi’s murder in Istanbul in early October, a prominent Saudi columnist who wrote for the Washington Post. The US Senate blamed the country’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing.

“The Saudis are testing what the international reception is going to be,“ said Meghan O’Sullivan, a professor of international affairs at Harvard University and a senior White House official in the George W Bush administration.