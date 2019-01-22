Experts claim it is safe to treble limit for tremors at Britain’s fracking sites

London — Britain could safely raise the limit for tremors at gas fracking sites to three times their current level, two seismologists said on Tuesday.

Fracking at Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road site in Lancashire, northwest England was halted several times in 2018 after seismic activity exceeded limits put in place under Britain’s traffic-light regulation system.

Under the system work at fracking sites must be halted for 18 hours if seismic activity of magnitude 0.5 or above is detected.

Cuadrilla, the only company to have fracked for gas so far in Britain, has said the current seismic regulations are too stringent and could thwart the industry.

“Existing regulations are quite conservative and are set at a level that is unlikely to be felt,” Brian Baptie, head of seismology at the British Geological Survey, said at a media briefing.

He said the limit could safely be raised to magnitude 1.5 since this is a level similar to vibrations caused by a passing garbage truck, and would not pose a risk to buildings or people.

“[Magnitude] 1.5 would still be a conservative level,” Ben Edwards, specialist in engineering seismology at the University of Liverpool, said at the same briefing.

The seismologists warned that raising the limit could lead to higher magnitude so-called trailing events, which can occur after fracking has stopped, but said these would still likely be too small to cause any damage.

Fracking, or hydraulically fracturing, involves extracting gas from rocks by breaking them up with water and chemicals at high pressure.