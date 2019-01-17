World

Melinda Gates urges donors to keep aiding fight against child mortality

Ending epidemics of infectious diseases is proving tough, Melinda and Bill Gates say, but dramatic progress made by global aid mechanisms in recent decades are bearing fruit

17 January 2019 - 18:01 Kate Kelland
Melinda Gates speaks at Goalkeepers 2018 event in New York, September 26 2018. Picture: BY HANDOUT/KEVIN HAGEN/GETTY IMAGES FOR GATES ARCHIVE.
Melinda Gates speaks at Goalkeepers 2018 event in New York, September 26 2018. Picture: BY HANDOUT/KEVIN HAGEN/GETTY IMAGES FOR GATES ARCHIVE.

London — Donating billions of dollars to global funds that fight poverty and disease is one of the best investments governments can make to boost security and economic growth, philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates said on Thursday.

Ending epidemics of infectious diseases such as malaria, polio, HIV/AIDS and malaria is proving tough, they said, but dramatic progress made by global aid mechanisms in recent decades means the world's people are now healthier and more productive.

“The data has been really striking,” Melinda Gates told reporters on a teleconference.

She cited figures from the World Health Organisation and others showing that since 1990, mortality rates of children under five years old had fallen more than 50%, and deaths due to infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, malaria and measles had also halved.

“A child born today is half as likely to die before the age of five, compared to if she were born in 2000,” Melinda Gates said. "The human and economic benefits of this are enormous."

The multibillion-dollar philanthropic Gates Foundation she co-chairs with her husband, Bill, the co-founder of Microsoft, is one of the largest funders of global health programmes aimed at helping poor people escape disease, poverty and premature death.

The Foundation is seeking to encourage international donor governments such as the US, Japan, Australia, Germany, Britain and many others to replenish four key global funds in the next 18 months so they can continue their work.

The funds include the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) and the Gavi vaccines alliance and the Global Financing Facility for child and maternal health.

Bill Gates said he was optimistic that wealthy donor governments remained committed to funding international aid for poor countries, but added: “We never want to take it for granted, because ... just one [donor] country dropping back could cost hundreds of thousands of lives.”

He also said he was concerned that "distraction by domestic issues” may mean the still urgent need for global aid funding may not get the attention it deserves.

“People shouldn't become complacent,” he said. “We still have a little less than six-million children who die under the age of five.” 

Reuters

Most read

1.
Nervous Europe ramps up Brexit preparations
World / Europe
2.
Melinda Gates urges donors to keep aiding fight ...
World
3.
Turkey deports Dutch reporter with alleged ties ...
World / Europe
4.
Zanu-PF youths implicated in Monday’s violence
World / Africa

Related Articles

TIM COHEN: The big push to get latrines out of the pits
Opinion / Columnists

Bill Gates’s big plans for the humble toilet include saving 500,000 lives
Science & Technology

Oxford experts and J&J get $19m to create vaccines against three deadly ...
Companies / Healthcare

‘Rebel Girls’ authors break records with books urging girls to embrace their ...
World

A medical solution aimed at malnourished children
Life

Rapid population growth and attendant poverty will peak in Africa
World / Africa

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is world’s richest person in modern history
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.