Finland vows tougher action against foreign child abusers

Helsinki — Finnish legislators agreed on Tuesday to urgently introduce tougher measures against foreign-born criminals after recent outrage at a string of arrests of migrant men on allegations of sexual abuse of girls.

The measures could include raising the minimum sentence for child sexual abuse, or revoking Finnish citizenship of convicted sexual offenders with foreign backgrounds.

Police in the capital Helsinki said on Saturday they had detained three men of foreign background on suspicion of multiple counts of aggravated child sexual assault and child rape.

Two of the men were released, and police indicated they expected to formally charge the third man this week.

Similar arrests were made recently in Oulu, a Finnish town about 200km south of the Arctic Circle.

Oulu police said on Friday they arrested three new suspects in relation to four investigations of alleged rape and sexual abuse of girls under 15.

In December, police in the town arrested at least nine suspects, all of whom had arrived in Finland as refugees or asylum seekers, for suspected sexual offences against children.

Police also warned girls and their parents to be aware of sexual offenders trying to lure victims on social media.

The cases, many said to have happened last summer, have sparked outrage in Finland three months before the April parliamentary election.

“It is unacceptable that some people who have sought, and even received, asylum from us have brought evil here and created insecurity,” President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday.

After a parliamentary discussion on Tuesday, Centre Party MP Antti Kaikkonen told Finnish news agency STT that legislators had reached a shared understanding that urgent measures in response to the crimes would be implemented during this parliamentary term.

The parliament is also considering other legislation to increase the maximum sentence for statutory rape (sexual activity with a minor) and introduce new punishments for forcible child rape.

The proposed changes came about amid anger at Finland’s response to sexual assaults, after a court ruled that an adult who had sex with a 10-year-old was not guilty of rape.

Finnish police said they received 1,400 reports of sexual offences against children in 2018.

In about 25% of these cases, the suspect was of a foreign background, considerably higher than the proportion of foreign-born people in the population at large, which is about 7%.

“Nationals of Iraq, Afghanistan and Estonia are the largest foreign-background groups by number [in these statistics],” said Pekka Heikkinen of the Finnish National Police Board.

However, the highest year this century for reports of sexual offences against children was in 2011, before the arrival in Finland of a record 30,000 migrants during the migration surge of 2015-2016. Then, almost 1,700 reports were made to police, with foreign-born suspects in 7% of cases.

AFP