World

US courts run out of cash on Friday; here’s what happens then

There is enough money to run until January 11; after that, the US judicial system may have to resort to ‘triage’

06 January 2019 - 08:35 Erik Larson
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

Companies that turn to the US federal courts to resolve fights with rivals and customers may find themselves in limbo if the government shutdown continues beyond next week.

The system has enough money left over from fees and other sources to run until January 11, according to the Administrative Office of the US Courts, which supports the judiciary. After that, non-essential workers at the 94 federal district courts, and at higher courts across the US, may have to stay home even as skeleton crews show up — without pay — to handle matters deemed essential under US law, including many criminal cases.

Individual courts and judges will then decide how to fulfill those critical functions, said David Sellers, a spokesperson for US courts. He pointed to earlier shutdowns, the longest of which was the 21-day furlough that started in December 1995 and ended in January 1996. A shutdown beyond January 11 would break that record.

“In the past, some courts have suspended civil cases, some have conducted business as usual,” Sellers said. “It’s really a judge-by-judge, court-by-court determination.”

A loss of funding for civil cases would exacerbate a problem that’s already made it harder for companies to get their day in court, said Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former deputy director at the Federal Judicial Centre in Washington. That problem: 119 judicial vacancies, or about 18% of the 677 federal judge-ships.

Qualcomm

One of the biggest pending cases is the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) anti-monopoly lawsuit against Qualcomm, set for a non-jury trial starting January 4. US district judge Lucy Koh, known for her tight schedules and firm deadlines, appears committed to completing the trial by January 28, and the FTC said it is expected to proceed.

“I think American companies can handle it for a while, but obviously if this is still going on six months from now it’ll be a very serious situation,” Wheeler said. If the shutdown is protracted, he emphasised, companies may try to resolve disputes in other ways, including arbitration, if possible, taking their cases to the much larger network of state courts, which isn’t affected by the closure.

The partial government shutdown started on December 22 after President Donald Trump declined to sign spending legislation without $5bn for the border wall he campaigned on. With the president under pressure from the right to fulfill that promise and Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, it could drag on.

I will have to have a meeting with our court personnel and tell them I won’t be able to pay them. Then we’ll have to shut down civil trials
Chief judge Ruben 

Whenever the cash runs out, the courts will begin operating under the Anti-deficiency Act, the federal law that requires work to continue if it’s necessary “to support the exercise of Article III judicial powers”, or the resolution of cases, under the constitution.

A December 10 congressional report on the effects of shutdowns said that neither judges nor their most important staff would be subject to furlough. Essential probation and pre-trial services officers also would be protected if needed to resolve cases, according to the report, which found that most courts continued to function during the 1995-1996 closure. Employees would either work without pay or be reimbursed with funds designated for other services, such as training or technology, Sellers said.

‘Triage system’

Ruben Castillo, chief judge of the US district court for the northern district of Illinois in Chicago, is ready to operate a “triage system” if the shutdown extends beyond January 11.

“I will have to have a meeting with our court personnel and tell them I won’t be able to pay them. Then we’ll have to shut down civil trials,’’ Castillo said. Criminal trials will get priority, he said, because defendants, who are presumed innocent, have been waiting for the resolution of their cases.

In the end, he predicted, he will lose some veteran employees eligible for retirement, adding, “This is not the way to run a court system.’’ 

The courts will need to co-ordinate independently with local offices of the US marshals service and the US attorney’s office, which are part of the executive branch’s justice department rather than the judiciary, Sellers said. For the cases deemed crucial, it’s up to the marshals and the US attorneys to ensure defendants are delivered to their hearings and government lawyers appear to prosecute them, he said.

For now, many courts are taking a wait-and-see approach. Daniel Spohr-Grimes, a spokesperson for the court in the eastern district of California, said the chief judge will issue an order detailing the scope of operations under lapsed appropriations if the shutdown continues past January 11.

The justice department has already won court orders putting some of the cases it’s involved in on pause. In the busy southern district of New York, in Manhattan, the chief judge, on December 27, put a hold on all civil cases in which the government is a party. In Washington, US district judge Emmet Sullivan halted a challenge to restrictions the Trump administration imposed on immigrants seeking asylum. Sullivan, who has declared the policy unlawful, ordered the US to alert him when funding is restored.

Some judges have declined to delay trials scheduled for January, including a California case challenging the administration’s addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

With Margaret Cronin Fisk, Kartikay Mehrotra, Edvard Pettersson, and Bob Van Voris

Bloomberg

The Trump shutdown is irrational, obviously

As the US endures the longest government shutdown in its history, there will be precious little logic in whatever happens next, writes Jonathan ...
Opinion
3 days ago

House votes to end US government shutdown and elects Nancy Pelosi as speaker

However, the deveopments have brought Congress no closer to resolving the border wall impasse
World
2 days ago

Donald Trump says military could build Mexico border wall

If the Democrats don’t come to the wall party, Trump is threatening a partial government shutdown
World
25 days ago

Most read

1.
US courts run out of cash on Friday; here’s what ...
World
2.
Deforestation and the sounds of the trees
World
3.
Indian court declares tycoon Vijay Mallya a ...
World / Asia
4.
Row as president’s niece takes election post ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Hold off the death notices for Donald Trump’s presidency
Opinion / Columnists

Can Mitt Romney re-invent Republicans in their old image?
Opinion

US budget in limbo as Democrats stonewall Trump’s border wall proposal
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.