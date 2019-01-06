US courts run out of cash on Friday; here’s what happens then

Companies that turn to the US federal courts to resolve fights with rivals and customers may find themselves in limbo if the government shutdown continues beyond next week.

The system has enough money left over from fees and other sources to run until January 11, according to the Administrative Office of the US Courts, which supports the judiciary. After that, non-essential workers at the 94 federal district courts, and at higher courts across the US, may have to stay home even as skeleton crews show up — without pay — to handle matters deemed essential under US law, including many criminal cases.

Individual courts and judges will then decide how to fulfill those critical functions, said David Sellers, a spokesperson for US courts. He pointed to earlier shutdowns, the longest of which was the 21-day furlough that started in December 1995 and ended in January 1996. A shutdown beyond January 11 would break that record.

“In the past, some courts have suspended civil cases, some have conducted business as usual,” Sellers said. “It’s really a judge-by-judge, court-by-court determination.”

A loss of funding for civil cases would exacerbate a problem that’s already made it harder for companies to get their day in court, said Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution and a former deputy director at the Federal Judicial Centre in Washington. That problem: 119 judicial vacancies, or about 18% of the 677 federal judge-ships.

Qualcomm

One of the biggest pending cases is the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) anti-monopoly lawsuit against Qualcomm, set for a non-jury trial starting January 4. US district judge Lucy Koh, known for her tight schedules and firm deadlines, appears committed to completing the trial by January 28, and the FTC said it is expected to proceed.

“I think American companies can handle it for a while, but obviously if this is still going on six months from now it’ll be a very serious situation,” Wheeler said. If the shutdown is protracted, he emphasised, companies may try to resolve disputes in other ways, including arbitration, if possible, taking their cases to the much larger network of state courts, which isn’t affected by the closure.

The partial government shutdown started on December 22 after President Donald Trump declined to sign spending legislation without $5bn for the border wall he campaigned on. With the president under pressure from the right to fulfill that promise and Democrats now in control of the House of Representatives, it could drag on.