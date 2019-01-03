Turmoil on Team Macron as press chief abandons ship

Paris — French President Emmanuel Macron will be forced to revamp his communications team after his top adviser announced he is quitting at the end of the month.

Press chief Sylvain Fort is leaving the Elysée palace for personal reasons, officials at the president’s office said on Thursday.

The French leader could lose a second key aide in the coming weeks with Europe 1 radio reporting that strategy chief Ismaël Emelien, Macron’s strategy chief since 2014, is also looking to resign. An Elysée press officer declined to comment on Emelien’s situation.

Fort’s departure comes with Macron’s popularity on the slide and his plans for sweeping reforms opposed by the Yellow Vests protesters, who blocked highways and demonstrated in Paris last month. While Macron has targeted European elections in May to show that he remains a political force, his efforts to combat the rising tide of nationalism have been hit by a series of setbacks.

The Elysée press officer gave no indication of who will replace Fort and offered few details about how the team will be set up after his departure. Sibeth Ndiaye, the deputy communication aide who has been in Macron’s team since he was economy minister in 2014, will stay at the palace, according to Macron’s office.

After vaulting from the periphery of French politics to seize the presidency in 2017, the past year has posed a major test to his resilience with the defection of key ministers; questions about his handling of a scandal over his personal bodyguard; a series of communication blunders; and the Yellow Vests revolt against economic hardship outside the capital that is still simmering away.