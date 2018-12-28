World

‘Yellow vest’ protesters target Macron’s holiday hideaway

About 40 demonstrators tried to storm the French president’s retreat as further protests are planned in Paris on Saturday and New Year’s Eve

28 December 2018 - 13:47 afp.com
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather in front of the Opera House as part of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 15, 2018. Sign reads, "Macron Get Out". Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
Protesters wearing yellow vests gather in front of the Opera House as part of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, December 15, 2018. Sign reads, "Macron Get Out". Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

If Emmanuel Macron is hoping for some holiday respite from the anti-government protests that have rocked France, he might want to avoid the presidential retreat along the Mediterranean coast. 

About 40 “yellow vest” demonstrators on Thursday tried to storm the medieval fort of Bregancon that serves as Macron’s summer retreat before being turned back by police, the mayor of nearby Bormes-les-Mimosas, Francois Arizzi, said on Friday.

“It’s madness. For people who want more democracy, they should start by respecting other people’s property,” Arizzi said, saying many of the protesters had tried to infiltrate the fort by crossing private land.

He said some of the protesters had indicated they would try again on Friday.

The yellow vest movement has morphed from anger over fuel taxes to a broad rebuke of Macron, whom critics accuse of neglecting the rising costs of living for many in rural and small-town France.

Bregancon generated some unwanted headlines last summer when it emerged Macron was installing a €34,000 ($39,000) swimming pool at the fort, which already has its own private beach.

In theory the site is currently unoccupied, though the presidency has refused to disclose where Macron and his wife Brigitte are spending the holidays.

Media reports have said the president cancelled a planned Christmas skiing trip, possibly at his longtime destination of La Mongie in the Pyrenees, not far from where his grandmother lived while he was growing up.

In Paris, where yellow vest protests have repeatedly descended into clashes with police in recent weeks, further demonstrations are planned for Saturday and New Year’s Eve.

Paris officials have decided to move ahead with the traditional New Year’s Eve fireworks display on the Champs-Elysees avenue — which usually attracts tens of thousands of people — despite the planned protest.

AFP

Chaos on French highways as 'yellow vests' torch toll booths

Dozens of French highway ramps and, toll booths closed
World
9 days ago

French government defends concessions to end protest crisis

Proposals to be presented to legislators after President Emmanuel Macron unveils financial relief package, but measures fall short with some ...
World
16 days ago

Yellow vests’ protests slow French economic growth to nearly zero

The Bank of France forecast that the country will see growth of only 0.2% in the quarter from the previous three months
World
18 days ago

MARK BARNES: A successful tax system requires a balancing act

When it comes to tax, it is difficult to decide who should pay what and then to enforce collection through a set of rules that is as easy to apply as ...
Opinion
17 days ago

Most read

1.
Green power becomes gold dust for Europe’s ...
World
2.
Bright light in big city mystifies New Yorkers ...
World / Americas
3.
Two decades of resilience: how the euro has ...
World / Europe
4.
Bangladesh slows internet ahead of election
World / Asia

Related Articles

Chaos on French highways as 'yellow vests' torch toll booths
World / Europe

French government defends concessions to end protest crisis
World / Europe

Yellow vests’ protests slow French economic growth to nearly zero
World

MARK BARNES: A successful tax system requires a balancing act
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.