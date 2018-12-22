To be or not to be trans-humanist, that is the future’s question

Blay Whitby, who studies the ethical implications of trans-humanist research at the University of Sussex, England, is sceptical. “Some trans-humanists sign their e-mails to me with slogans like ‘Death is now optional’ or ‘The first person to live to 500 has already been born’,” he remarks. “They are clearly more optimistic than me.”

The right to experiment

Sceptics point to the mountains science still has to climb. A whole series of clinical trials has so far failed to find a cure for the neuro-degenerative disease Alzheimer’s, which blights many people'’s final years.

Life expectancy has actually fallen in some countries, such as the US. And a number of studies have concluded that there is a limit to how old humans can realistically expect to be able to live.

And there are limits, says Nathanaël Jarrasse of the Institute for Intelligent Systems and Robotics (ISIR) in Paris. “We only talk about time and money, denying the possibility that we might never manage to understand certain things — denying the scientifically impossible.”

Roux, in the trans-humanist camp, regrets that the movement is too often reduced to the views of its most extreme advocates. “Already, today, a great number of things are possible,” he argues. He acknowledges the ethical issues raised by advancing technology, but the trans-humanist position is that modifying future generations to impact heredity is not in itself abominable.

“Why would that necessarily be a bad thing?” he asks. “There is no longer any debate on these questions. We are condemned on principle but people have forgotten why.”

Trans-humanists see no reason why they cannot experiment with things that are already technically possible: retinal implants so you can see on the infra-red spectrum; cochlear implants so you can pick ultrasonic sounds.

This does not sit well with Édouard Kleinpeter, a research engineer at France’s National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS). “Transhumanist theories rest on very materialist concepts of the body, of consciousness,” he says. “For them, there’s no difference between a brain and a micro-processor.”

More than human — for a price

Jarrasse, at ISIR, raises another problem. The people preaching for the technology that is going to save humanity are sometimes the same ones selling it. For them, the human body is a new market.

“Political, strategic or economic decisions must not be taken on the basis of ... the economic interest of companies promising a science-fiction future, start-ups talking up incredible products,” says Jarasse.

That might push research away from where it is really needed, he warns.

Trans-humanism says more about who we are today than who we will be, argues Kleinpeter at the CNRS. Its dreams of technologically acquired powers ignores our basic fragility.

The only consensus appears to be on the need to think carefully about the future we want, on what role to give the technology being developed.

“What worries me is that the world is already spectacularly unequal and getting more so,” says Whitby at the University of Sussex. “This technology is part of the privilege of a tiny group of very rich people. I worry that they will use it to make themselves even richer. Do we want this sort of future?”

