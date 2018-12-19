World

UN agency to slash food aid in Gaza, West Bank

Severe funding shortfall leaves food agency with no choice

19 December 2018 - 18:35 Stephen Farrell
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Ramot in an area of the West Bank that Israel annexed to Jerusalem on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN
A general view shows the Israeli settlement of Ramot in an area of the West Bank that Israel annexed to Jerusalem on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN

The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced cuts in food aid affecting about 190,000 poor Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,  half of all its recipients there, citing a severe funding shortfall.

The UN agency said on Wednesday it would from January 1 suspend food assistance to 27,000 people in the West Bank. In addition, food aid to 165,000 people in the Israeli-occupied territory and in the Gaza Strip would be reduced by 20%.

“WFP has been forced, unfortunately, to make drastic cuts to the number of people that we support across Palestine, both in Gaza and the West Bank,” Stephen Kearney, said WFP country director in the Palestinian Territories.

He said the agency was making the cutbacks “mainly because the amount of funding that we are receiving is dropping drastically.”

“It’s not just WFP, it’s across the whole humanitarian community as donor contributions fall significantly,” Kearney said, blaming the shortfall on cuts by the US, WFP’s biggest contributor, and other countries in aid to Palestinians.

The UN and the Palestinian Authority appealed on Monday for $350m in aid for Palestinians for 2019, saying much more was needed but they had to be realistic after a year of funding cuts, especially by the Trump administration.

Kearney said the WFP needed $57m to maintain the current level of support for the benefit of 360,000 people in 2019.

“The people that we do reach are the most vulnerable across Palestine, and we appreciate that we are going to put further anxiety on these families,” he said.

Kearney said that while food aid was crucial in Gaza, the territory’s underlying problems would remain as long as Israel maintained its blockade and Palestinian faction fighting continued, ruling out any long-term political solution.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, declined immediate comment.

In Gaza, Fawzi Barhoum, spokesman for the Islamist Hamas group that runs the enclave, urged the UN to “continue to provide the needs of the Palestinian people until they regain their freedom and not take decisions that worsen their suffering”.

Maher al-Tabbaa, a Gaza-based economist, said the territory’s poor would be especially hard-hit.

“The poverty rate in Gaza is over 53% and the WFP decision will get that higher. It will also affect the number of people suffering from food insecurity, whose percentage stands today at 70%, ” Tabbaa said.

Reuters

World
