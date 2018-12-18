Top US doctor urges 'aggressive' action against e-cigarettes

The US surgeon-general on Tuesday called for “aggressive” action against e-cigarette use, which he said has exploded to epidemic proportions among youth and puts their health and brain development at risk.

“We must take aggressive steps to protect our children from these highly potent products that risk exposing a new generation of young people to nicotine,” the top US doctor, Jerome Adams, said in a rare public advisory.

“E-cigarette aerosol is not harmless,” he said, noting that “nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm the developing brain, which continues to develop until about age 25.”

It is only the second public advisory by the surgeon-general since he took the post 16 months ago. The last advisory, in April, called for more people to carry the overdose antidote naloxone as the nation grapples with a record number of opioid overdoses.

Vaping has also reached all-time high proportions among American kids.

In the past year alone, e-cigarette use increased 78% among high school students — one in five of whom now say they vape, or use battery-powered devices to inhale nicotine liquids that are often fruit or candy flavored, and highly addictive.