World

UN pushes for humanitarian corridors and truce at Yemen peace talks

Mediators urge government and rebel Houthis to de-escalate violence

12 December 2018 - 18:46 Agency Staff
Soldiers escort government officials touring the container terminal at Aden port, Yemen, on December 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/FAWAZ SALMAN
Soldiers escort government officials touring the container terminal at Aden port, Yemen, on December 12 2018. Picture: REUTERS/FAWAZ SALMAN

Rimbo, Sweden — Mediators in UN-brokered talks on Yemen pushed on Wednesday for a truce between warring parties as a crucial step to allow aid deliveries, with 24 hours left in the negotiations.

Mediators are seeking a de-escalation of violence in two flashpoint cities: rebel-held Hodeida, a port city vital to the supply of humanitarian aid, and Taiz, Yemen’s third largest city, scene of some of the war’s most intense fighting.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was due at the talks in Rimbo, Sweden, for Thursday’s closing round of consultations. His arrival comes hours after his office said it had evidence the rebel Houthis were using Iran-made missiles.

Both government and rebel representatives traded accusations of unwillingness to negotiate, particularly on rebel-held Hodeida, the main route for 90% of food imports and nearly 80% of aid deliveries. Multiple draft proposals have been submitted to the two delegations over the past week. None have found consensus as yet.

“It’s slow progress,” rebel representative Abdelmalik al-Ajri said. “We are faced with the intransigence of the other side. Things should become clearer today.”

“Nothing has changed as of now,” said Othman Mujalli, Yemen’s agriculture minister and a member of the government’s Sweden negotiation team. “But the issue today is the airport, the final touches. Today’s discussion is around [Sanaa airport], which will be a domestic airport for flights that have been searched during a stop in Aden.”

Yemeni foreign minister Khaled al-Yamani this week proposed government-held Aden as Yemen’s sole international airport, with Sanaa turning into a hub for domestic flights.

The government accuses the rebels of arms smuggling through Sanaa airport and the Red Sea port of Hodeida, and the Saudi-led coalition has restricted flights to and from Sanaa for years.

Mujalli and Marwan Dammaj, Yemen’s culture minister, told reporters  their camp would hold firm to UN Security Council resolution 2216, which calls for the Houthis to withdraw from all areas seized in a 2014 takeover, including Hodeida.

The rebels have refused a full withdrawal.

The Yemen conflict has killed nearly 10,000 people since the Saudi-led coalition joined the war in 2015, according to the World Health Organisation, triggering what the UN calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Both parties stand accused of failing to protect civilians. The Saudi-led alliance has been blacklisted by the UN for the killing and maiming of children.

AFP

US to remain in Yemeni conflict on side of Saudi-led coalition

In a bid to contain what it sees as Iran's rising militancy and influence in war-torn Yemen, the US says it wants to remain engaged in the conflict
World
3 days ago

France gives 1,400 assault rifles to Central African Republic army

Bangui, Central African Republic — France handed over 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and three amphibious vehicles to the Central African Republic on ...
World
1 day ago

Yemen warring sides agree to free thousands of prisoners

Milestone Yemen peace talks begin in Sweden after the war has been stalemated for years and what the UN calls the world’s direst humanitarian crisis 
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
UK anti–slavery drive ‘thwarted by failure to ...
World / Europe
2.
Brazil ‘spiritual healer’ says he is not guilty ...
World / Americas
3.
Tanzania shrugs off concerns and signs $3bn ...
World / Africa
4.
Nigeria warned over Shiite Muslim crackdown
World

Related Articles

US to remain in Yemeni conflict on side of Saudi-led coalition
World / Middle East

France gives 1,400 assault rifles to Central African Republic army
World / Africa

Yemen warring sides agree to free thousands of prisoners
World

Nearly 150,000 migrants flocked to war-torn Yemen in 2018, says the UN
World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.