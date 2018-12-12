Nigeria warned over Shiite Muslim crackdown

Lagos — Nigeria on Wednesday faced calls to prosecute soldiers for using excessive force against Shiite Muslim protesters, exactly three years after a military crackdown killed more than 300.

Human Rights Watch said the security forces had shown a “pattern of brutality” towards the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) and warned such action could worsen national security.

More than 40 people were killed in three days of protests in the capital, Abuja, in October when the security forces fired live bullets at crowds. The army maintained six people died and that soldiers acted in self-defence because protesters were trying to seize weapons and ammunition, and that troops came under attack.

Aniete Ewang, Nigeria researcher at Human Rights Watch, said: “The repression against the IMN Shia Muslim group by government security forces risks creating grievances that could worsen Nigeria's already precarious security situation.

“The increasing spate of protests by the group is a cry for justice that authorities would do well to heed. Any unlawful use of violent force against processions and protesters is highly likely to be counterproductive as well as a crime,” she said.