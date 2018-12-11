World

Time names Jamal Khashoggi and other oppressed journalists ‘Person of the Year’

This marks the first time that someone has been chosen posthumously for the prestigious magazine cover

11 December 2018 - 17:42 Agency Staff
Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. File photo: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER

New York — Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October at his country's Istanbul consulate, was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year" on Tuesday, an honor he shared with other persecuted journalists, dubbed "guardians" of the truth.

Among those named with Khashoggi were Philippines journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo —currently imprisoned in Myanmar — and the staff of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, including five members killed in a June shooting.

Time, which has awarded the “Person of the Year” title annually since 1927, published four different magazine covers for this week's edition, each one spotlighting different honorees.

It is the first time someone has been chosen posthumously for the prestigious cover.

US President Donald Trump, the 2016 “Person of the Year”, was the bookmakers' favourite in 2018 but in the end was runner-up.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller, investigating possible collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 election campaign, was ranked third.

AFP

