Temperatures to rise far beyond Paris target, study shows

Overshoot by end of century could be less severe than expected thanks to efforts by some countries to combat climate change

11 December 2018 - 17:26 Nina Chestney
Picture: 123RF/WIML

Katowice, Poland Average world temperatures are on course to far exceed the main goal set in the 2015 Paris Agreement on limiting global warming, a study shows.

But the overshoot by the end of this century could be less severe than expected thanks to significant efforts by some countries to combat climate change, reads the report by Climate Action Tracker (CAT), a consortium of three independent European research groups.

The Paris Agreement aims to restrict warming to “well below” 2°Cabove pre-industrial times.

Countries are meeting in Poland from December 2 to 14 to agree on guidelines for implementing the pact that comes into force in 2020, but there are concerns that these will be too weak to limit temperature rise to within safe levels.

The CAT report read there has been progress since 2015, but current policies mean the world is heading for warming of 3.3°C. That compared with the 3.4°C it predicted a year ago, and it said that if governments were to implement policies they had in the pipeline, warming by 2100 could be limited to 3°C.

Even a rise of 3°C could cause loss of tropical coral reefs, Alpine glaciers, Arctic summer sea ice and perhaps an irreversible melting of Greenland’s ice, which would drive up world sea levels, a UN science panel has said.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in October that keeping the rise to 1.5°C is possible but will require rapid and unprecedented changes in human behaviour.

“We have yet to see this translate into action in terms of what governments are prepared to put on the table,” said Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, one of the three CAT research groups.

Since the Paris accord was agreed, countries including Argentina, Canada, Chile and India as well as the EU are moving in the right direction, towards cutting emissions. Norway and Costa Rica are making progress with low-carbon transport and renewable energy deployment, but China’s carbon emissions rose again in 2018, the report reads.

“With prices for renewables dropping roughly a third since Paris, both South Africa and Chile are mapping out strategies to address coal, and renewables are taking off in India,” said Niklas Höhne of research group NewClimate Institute.

But countries including the US, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, Russia and the United Arab Emirates have made either no progress or taken backward steps.

Reuters

Activist bean counters to the planet’s rescue

Move over hippies:  ‘warrior accountants’ set the pace of change
Life
2 days ago

Naturalist David Attenborough urges leaders to tackle ‘greatest threat in thousands of years’

Struggle to inject urgency into two weeks of haggling on how to move on from fossil fuels to give practical effect to the Paris accord
World
8 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: What a mess we have made of our precious planet in the past 60 years

We’re filling our oceans with mountains of trash, we’re poisoning our earth with pesticides, we’re genetically modifying food, or radiating it to ...
Lifestyle
11 days ago

Emerging cities, including Tshwane, in line for big climate-related investment

C40 Cities has announced that nine cities will be given specialist support to develop sustainable infrastructure projects over the next two years
World
12 days ago

