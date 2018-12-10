Aid agencies urged to switch to clean energy and save up to $500m

Aid agencies could save more than $500m by choosing clean energy over fossil fuels in war zones and disaster areas, global think-tank Chatham House said in a report on Monday.

Humanitarian agencies spent about 5% of their funds — or about $1.2bn — on diesel in 2017, and could save $517m each year by using cleaner energy sources such as solar power, it said.

“Humanitarians are operating in tough environments where saving lives come first,” said co-author Owen Grafham from the Moving Energy Initiative (MEI), a partnership managed by London-based Chatham House.

“Energy is not given much thought — diesel is the go-to fuel because it’s what agencies are used to and it’s quick to deploy,” he said in a statement.

Carbon-emitting fossil fuels can be used as a weapon, hijacked by militants or sold on the black market and sometimes have to be flown vast distances to reach off-grid relief camps.

That creates costs humanitarian groups can ill afford, with wars, persecution and other violence having uprooted a record 68.5-million people last year, according to the UN refugee agency.

Aid agencies say curbing emissions is key to preventing climate-change related disasters.