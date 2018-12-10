Aid agencies urged to switch to clean energy and save up to $500m
Humanitarian agencies spent about 5% of their funds on diesel in 2018 and could save by using cleaner energy sources
Aid agencies could save more than $500m by choosing clean energy over fossil fuels in war zones and disaster areas, global think-tank Chatham House said in a report on Monday.
Humanitarian agencies spent about 5% of their funds — or about $1.2bn — on diesel in 2017, and could save $517m each year by using cleaner energy sources such as solar power, it said.
“Humanitarians are operating in tough environments where saving lives come first,” said co-author Owen Grafham from the Moving Energy Initiative (MEI), a partnership managed by London-based Chatham House.
“Energy is not given much thought — diesel is the go-to fuel because it’s what agencies are used to and it’s quick to deploy,” he said in a statement.
Carbon-emitting fossil fuels can be used as a weapon, hijacked by militants or sold on the black market and sometimes have to be flown vast distances to reach off-grid relief camps.
That creates costs humanitarian groups can ill afford, with wars, persecution and other violence having uprooted a record 68.5-million people last year, according to the UN refugee agency.
Aid agencies say curbing emissions is key to preventing climate-change related disasters.
The investment for renewable energy solutions is always higher than for diesel generator solutions, and so the savings only come over a number of years.Engineer Per-Erik Eriksson
Renewable energy is key to reducing climate-changing emissions under a global climate deal after governments in 2015 pledged to hold temperature rise to “well below” 2°C above pre-industrial times, and ideally to 1.5°C.
“The burning of dirty fuels increasingly impacts poor people, particularly women and girls, who are in the midst of humanitarian crises,” said Sven Harmeling, head of CARE International’s climate advocacy arm.
While the technology has not advanced far enough to make a full swap viable, some solar projects are already under way in the field and aid workers expect many more to follow.
Engineer Per-Erik Eriksson, from the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Sweden Innovation Unit, said the group is making a substantial effort to use renewable energy.
“However, it is not certain that such a transformation will save us money, given the current initial costs for renewable energy infrastructure. Our operations are emergency-orientated, and therefore implicitly short term,” he said.
“The investment for renewable energy solutions is always higher than for diesel generator solutions, and so the savings only come over a number of years,” Eriksson said from Haiti, where he is testing solar-powered air conditioning.
Aid groups say operations also rely on diesel generators since many local workers or volunteers already know how to use them, whereas solar energy would be costly and require specialised knowledge.
An October report by the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change said renewable energy would need to supply 70%-85% of electricity by 2050 to stay within a 1.5°C limit, compared with about 25% now.
More than 190 countries are meeting in Poland through December 14 to hammer out rules that will enable the Paris accord to be put into practice from 2020, and spur countries to strengthen their current climate action plans.
