Mafia suspects rounded up in international sting

The Hague — Police arrested dozens of suspected mobsters in Europe and South America on Wednesday in a huge international swoop targeting Italy’s notorious ’Ndrangheta mafia clan, officials said.

About 90 people accused of involvement in drug trafficking, money laundering and violent crime were arrested in raids in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and Suriname.

Hundreds of police took part in the operation, seizing four tonnes of cocaine, 120kgs of Ecstasy and €2m in cash from locations including Italian restaurants and ice cream parlours.

The crackdown on the organised crime syndicate based in Calabria, southern Italy, came just a day after Italian police arrested the new boss of the separate Sicilian mafia.

“Today we have issued a clear message to criminal alliances across Europe, and they are not the only ones who can work across borders,” Filippo Spiezia, deputy head of the EU’s judicial agency Eurojust, told a press conference in The Hague.

He said the “unprecedented and extraordinary result” targeted “dangerous members of the ’Ndrangheta family deeply involved in drug trafficking and money laundering”.

The ’Ndrangheta — which derives its meaning from the Greek word for heroism — is made up of numerous village and family-based clans in Calabria, the rural, mountainous and under-developed “toe” of Italy’s boot.