WATCH: What the world can expect from the G20 meeting

30 November 2018 - 10:25 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Jenny Lipets
Picture: 123RF/Jenny Lipets

World leaders have begun arriving in Buenos Aries for the Group of 20 (G20) summit.

Trade issues will be in the spotlight with a US-Mexico-Canada agreement expected to be signed on the sidelines. The meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart will also be in focus.

John Stremlau, professor of international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand, joined Business Day TV to discuss the summit.

John Stremlau, professor of international relations at the University of the Witwatersrand, talks to Business Day TV about the G20 summit

