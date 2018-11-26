World

US fires teargas into Mexico to repel migrants, closes border gate for hours

Trump is making it increasingly difficult for asylum-seekers to enter the US, and has warned of a shutdown next month if Congress fails to give funding

26 November 2018 - 12:01 Lizbeth Diaz
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, covers his face after being affected by teargas released by the US Customs and Border Protection after hundreds attempted to illegally cross into the US from Mexico from Tijuana, Mexico, on November 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America, covers his face after being affected by teargas released by the US Customs and Border Protection after hundreds attempted to illegally cross into the US from Mexico from Tijuana, Mexico, on November 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

Tijuana — US authorities shut the country’s busiest border crossing and fired teargas into Mexico on Sunday to repel Central American migrants approaching the border after US President Donald Trump vowed the asylum-seekers would not easily enter the country.

Traffic in both directions was suspended for several hours at the San Ysidro port of entry between San Diego and Tijuana, US officials said, disrupting trade at the most heavily trafficked land border in the Western Hemisphere. Pedestrian crossings and vehicle traffic later resumed, officials said.

Tensions on the border had been rising in recent days, with thousands of Central American migrants who arrived in a caravan camped out in a sports stadium in Tijuana. On Sunday, Mexican police broke up the latest in a series of daily protests, triggering a rush toward the US border.

US Customs and Border Protection officers stopped the migrants with a volley of canisters emitting large clouds of gas as US and Mexican government helicopters clattered overhead.

The Mexican government said it had retaken control of the border crossing after nearly 500 migrants tried to cross the US border in a “violent manner,” and vowed to immediately deport Central Americans who attempt to enter the US illegally.

Trump has raised alarm for weeks about the caravan of Central American migrants as it approached the US, with its members planning to apply for asylum on reaching the country.

The mostly Honduran migrants are fleeing poverty and violence and have said they would wait in Tijuana until they could request asylum in the US, despite growing US measures to tighten the border.

Hundreds of caravan members including women and children protested peacefully on Sunday with chants of “We aren’t criminals! We are hard workers.” As they neared the US border, they were stopped by Mexican authorities, who told them to wait for permission.

As the morning wore on, and it became clear they would not get permission, people started to express frustration.

Mexico’s Federal Police walk out of a cloud of teargas released by US Customs and Border Protection after migrants from Central America attempted to illegally cross the border into the US from Tijuana, Mexico, on November 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF
Mexico’s Federal Police walk out of a cloud of teargas released by US Customs and Border Protection after migrants from Central America attempted to illegally cross the border into the US from Tijuana, Mexico, on November 25 2018. Picture: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF

Military police deployed

Groups of migrants, some of them bearing the Honduran flag, broke off and headed toward the border fence, where US Customs and Border Protection officers gathered on the other side, backed by US military police, San Diego police and the California Highway Patrol.

The Americans responded with teargas after the migrants hit them with projectiles, US Customs and Border Protection said on Twitter.

“Border Patrol agents deployed teargas to dispel the group because of the risk to agents’ safety,” the statement said.

Protesters were caught between the Mexican and US authorities. A young woman fell to the ground unconscious, and two babies cried, tears streaming from the gas, a Reuters witness said.

“They want us to wait in Mexico but I for one am desperate. My little girl is sick and I don’t even have money for milk,” said Joseph Garcia, 32, of Honduras. “I can’t stand it anymore.”

Trump has deployed military forces to the border to support the Border Patrol and threatened on Saturday to close the entire southern border.

Military police were sent to the border crossing and military engineers moved barricades as part of the enforcement, the US Northern Command said in a statement on Sunday.

“Department of defense military personnel will not be conducting law enforcement functions, but are authorised to provide force protection for Customs and Border Protection personnel,” the statement said.

An average of 70,000 vehicles and 20,000 pedestrians cross from Mexico to the US at San Ysidro each day, according to the US General Services Administration.

Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center research group in Washington, called the closure a “drastic response” and said it would cost “many millions of dollars.”

US and Mexican negotiators met on Sunday to discuss a plan to keep the Central Americans in Mexico while their asylum claims are heard. Normally, asylum-seekers announce their intention on arriving at US ports of entry or after crossing the border illegally.

Trump has been pushing for a US-Mexico border wall and warned on Thursday there could be a government shutdown next month if the US Congress failed to provide funding. Sunday’s events took place at one of the stretches where there is a physical border barrier. 

Reuters

US judge blocks Donald Trump asylum restrictions

The order, which barred asylum for immigrants who enter the country illegally, conflicts with the Immigration and Nationality Act, the judge said
World
6 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: Bombardment of fake news keeps opinion-making at bay

Curiously, trust in US news media has risen since Donald Trump was sworn in, and that is across the political spectrum — Democrats and Republicans
News
10 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Populism and lying come back to bite Trump in elections

Despite trying to whip up populist sentiment against immigrants in the closing days of the campaign, the US president has been stopped in his tracks
Opinion
18 days ago

US will now send more than 5,000 troops to border as caravan nears

President Donald Trump escalates his response to the approach of thousands of asylum seekers in the run-up to midterm elections
World
27 days ago

