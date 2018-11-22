Global carbon dioxide levels hit a new record, says UN

Geneva — The amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere hit a new record last year with emissions showing no sign of slowing down, the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Thursday.

The annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin dashed hopes for a slowdown in emissions of carbon dioxide — the byproduct of burning fossil fuels that scientists say is the main cause of the greenhouse effect causing global warming and climate change.

“The science is clear. Without rapid cuts in carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, climate change will have increasingly destructive and irreversible impacts on life on Earth. The window of opportunity for action is almost closed,” WMO secretary-general Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

The report found carbon dioxide levels of 405.5 parts per million (ppm) in 2017, up from 403.3 in 2016. The rate of increase is in line with the average growth rate over the last decade, which was the fastest rate for 55-million years, the WMO said.

Carbon dioxide levels have risen 46% since the pre-industrial era, around 1750.

“The most alarming thing is that ... half of the increase from pre-industrial times has come within the past 30 years,” said Oksana Tarasova, head of WMO’s atmospheric environment research.

The rise was expected to be much lower in 2017, because the previous year saw El Niño weather conditions, which are normally followed by a big slowdown in the growth of carbon dioxide concentrations.

UN climate talks in Poland next month are meant to agree a rulebook for the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change, which set a sweeping goal of ending the fossil fuel era this century. UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has sent a letter to all member states, telling them they have legal obligations under international human rights law to prevent climate change and try to mitigate its effects.

The US is the only country to have announced its intention to withdraw from the Paris accord, and President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the science underpinning it. “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS — Whatever happened to Global Warming?”, he tweeted on Wednesday.

WMO chief scientist Pavel Kabat said unusually cold weather was consistent with climate change.

“On the longer timescale, we are not that much worried about the current political disturbance,” he said, with WMO deputy secretary-general Elena Manaenkova adding, “Global warming is unequivocal. Climate change is scientifically proven.”

Reuters