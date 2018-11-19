Heavy rain expected to help control California fire

Emergency services sifted through the charred wreckage of California’s deadliest wildfire, searching for signs of nearly 1,000 people believed to be missing as crews made progress in bringing the blaze under control on Monday.

The remains of 77 people have been recovered, the Butte County sheriff’s office said, as it cut the number of missing to 993 from 1,276. It gave no other details.

The Camp Fire broke out in northern California on November 8 and last week all but obliterated Paradise, a mountain town of nearly 27,000 people 145km north of state capital Sacramento.

Officials said it had consumed about 60,000ha and was 65% contained late on Sunday, up from 60% earlier in the day, as prospects of a heavy rainstorm from late on Tuesday raised hopes that percentage will rise as the week progresses. They said full containment was not expected until November 30.