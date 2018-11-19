French fuel depots targeted as ‘yellow vest’ protesters persist

Paris — Protesters angry over high fuel prices blocked access to fuel depots and stopped traffic on major roads in France on Monday, with the government refusing to back down on fuel taxes after a weekend of demonstrations across the country.

One person was killed and more than 400 injured during the “yellow vest” protests that began on Saturday with about 300,000 participants nationwide.

Early on Monday, dozens of barricades were still being manned on roads, highways and roundabouts, far fewer than the more than 2,000 sites on Saturday.

About 200 trucks were backed up along a road leading to a fuel depot in the western city of Rennes, where some protesters had camped out overnight. Others continued to camp out in supermarket parking lots.

“The movement is not exceptional and obviously isn’t as big as on Saturday,” Laurent Nunez, junior interior minister, told CNews, adding that police would continue to intervene to ensure major roads are not blocked.

But further large-scale protests are already being planned.

A call by a member of the right-wing Debout La France (Stand Up France) party for protesters to descend on Paris on Saturday and "block" the city has been viewed more than 165,000 times on Facebook.

Another Facebook page calling for a mass rally on Saturday in Paris “because there is where the government is!!!” had also garnered widespread interest.

The government has warned that the anarchic nature of the roadblocks threatens the safety of both demonstrators and drivers.

A 63-year-old demonstrator was run down on Saturday by a panicked motorist at a roadblock in the eastern Savoie region.

A handful of skirmishes were also reported on Sunday night, including in the northern port city of Calais where an Australian truck driver and a British motorist were detained after trying to force their way through a barricade.

The grassroots movement emerged on social media in October over a surge in fuel prices, in particular for diesel, which many blame on taxes implemented in recent years as part of France’s antipollution fight. It quickly snowballed into a broader protest over stagnant spending power under President Emmanuel Macron.

“I earn €500 a month. How do you expect me to live on that? With what I earn I can only allow myself one meal a day,” said Jean-Luc, a 57-year-old protesting in Calais.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday night that the government had heard the anger, but that it would maintain the fuel taxes, which are set to increase again in January.

Last week the government unveiled a €500m package of measures to help low-income households, including energy subsidies and higher scrappage bonuses for the purchase of cleaner vehicles.

But even some MPs in Macron’s Republic on the Move (LREM) party are urging the government to do more to help ease fuel and energy costs as winter approaches.

“We need to maintain environmental taxes and Philippe is right to reiterate this. But we also need more measures to assist the French, especially the middle classes and the less well off,” LREM MP Matthieu Orphelin said on Monday.

AFP