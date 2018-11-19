Afghan opium producers hit hard by worst drought to date

Afghan opium producers were hit hard by the worst drought in living memory this year and excessive supply, with output and prices falling sharply as the area under poppy cultivation shrank, an annual survey said on Monday.

In sharp contrast to a bumper 2017, the value of opium — a key source of funding for the Taliban — as it left poppy-growing farms, fell 56% to $604m, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said.

Potential opium production from this year’s harvest dropped 29% to 6,400 tonnes — partially reversing 2017’s 87% increase — as cultivation shrank by 20% and yields fell.

The sharp drop in area under cultivation to 263,000ha was still the second-highest level since systemic opium poppy monitoring began in 1994, according to the Afghanistan Opium Survey, jointly compiled by the UNODC and the Afghan counter-narcotics ministry.

Crops failed on a “major scale” across northern and western Afghanistan due to the dry spell, the report said.