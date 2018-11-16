World

US judge temporarily restores White House press pass to CNN’s Jim Acosta

CNN said it ‘looked forward to a full resolution in the coming days’

16 November 2018 - 18:29 Jan Wolfe
CNN's Jim Acosta. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ZACH GIBSON
CNN's Jim Acosta. Picture: BLOOMBERG/ZACH GIBSON

Washington — On Friday, a US judge temporarily restored White House press credentials to CNN correspondent Jim Acosta, which were revoked following a contentious press conference with US President Donald Trump, saying there should be a due process in place for limiting a journalist’s access to the White House.

US district judge Timothy Kelly, who is hearing CNN’s lawsuit challenging the revocation, ordered the White House to restore Acosta’s press pass while the case is pending.

“Let’s go back to work,” Acosta said to reporters after the hearing.

CNN said in a statement it “looked forward to a full resolution in the coming days” and thanked “all who have supported not just CNN, but a free, strong and independent American press”.

Kelly did not address the First Amendment’s protections for freedom of speech and the press, but instead focused on due process provisions of the US constitution that provide for fair treatment through a judicial process.

The White House revoked Acosta’s credentials last week in an escalation of the Republican president’s attacks on the news media, which he has dubbed the “enemy of the people”.

In court, US government lawyers said there is no First Amendment right of access to the White House and that Acosta was penalised for acting rudely at the conference and not for his criticisms of the president.

Reuters

CNN building, Clintons and Obamas receive suspicious packages

The explosive device sent to the Clintons was similar to one sent to billionaire Democrat donor, George Soros, who lives nearby
World
23 days ago

Republicans round on Trump over Fake News Awards and attacks on free press

Senator Jeff Flake accused him of using Stalinist language and encouraging despots, and John McCain urged him to stop attacking the press
World
10 months ago

