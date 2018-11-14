World

Kremlin laments US ‘unpredictability’ under Donald Trump

‘Such unpredictability from the largest country, the most powerful economy in the world, is the subject of deep global concern’

14 November 2018 - 15:19 Agency Staff
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: iSTOCK
The Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: iSTOCK

Singapore — The Kremlin hit out on Wednesday at the “unpredictability” of the US under the Trump administration, saying it was causing “deep global concern”.

“The fact that America has become unpredictable lately is no secret to anyone,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Dozhd TV during a visit by President Vladimir Putin to a regional summit in Singapore.

“Such unpredictability from the largest country, the most powerful economy in the world, is the subject of deep global concern.” 

Peskov’s comments come two weeks ahead of a slated face-to-face between President Donald Trump and Putin at a G20 summit in Argentina. Relations between the two countries have hit new lows with American officials planning to roll out fresh sanctions against Moscow in response to the botched poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain.

Western governments have accused Russia of being behind the plot, which saw Skripal and his daughter poisoned with a nerve agent. Two British citizens were also poisoned, one of whom died. Moscow has denied being behind the brazen hit and has condemned efforts to sanction it over the incident.

“We do not recognise these unilateral restrictions ... and we consider them illegitimate,” Peskov said of the threatened sanctions, adding they would only “further complicate” Russia-US relations.

World leaders are currently meeting in Singapore, which is hosting the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit. Trump is not at the gathering and has sent vice-president Mike Pence instead.

Peskov said “no separate meeting” was currently planned between Putin and Pence, but added that there was no need for a face-to-face given Trump and Putin will soon meet in Buenos Aires.

AFP

THE FT COLUMN: Europe needs a better plan than to wait out Donald Trump

It is not self-evident that Trump’s successor in the White House  will return the US to cuddly multilateralism, writes Philip Stephens
Opinion
6 days ago

Trump lays into Macron again over European defence remarks

US President Donald Trump again attacks France President Emmanuel Macron over proposal for an EU army for protection against the US
World
22 hours ago

Populism is ‘making the world unstable’, warns David Cameron

Former UK PM warns that SA's poor need to be lifted out of poverty
Business
10 days ago

The rise of strongman rule as liberal internationalism retreats

The world may face the prospect of an authoritarian China, in lockstep with an authoritarian Russia, substituting the US as principal custodian of ...
Opinion
2 days ago

