Trump lays into Macron again over European defence remarks

US president chides France leader for suggesting an EU army is needed for protection against the US, China and Russia

13 November 2018 - 17:28 afp.com
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump after a meeting at the Elysee Palace on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

US President Donald Trump has launched another attack on Emmanuel Macron over the French president’s call for a European army, a proposal the US leader earlier had dubbed “insulting”.

“Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the US, China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two - How did that work out for France?” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

“They were starting to learn German in Paris before the US came along,” Trump said. “Pay for NATO or not!” 

He has criticised European countries for not spending enough on defence.

Macron angered Trump by saying Europe needed its own army and listing the US along with Russia and China as a threat to European security.

One of dozens of world leaders attending World War I commemorations in France at the weekend, Trump tweeted after landing in Paris that Macron’s call for a real European army was “insulting”.

In an interview recorded on Saturday with CNN after talks with Trump, Macron said the two leaders had spoken about what his office has portrayed as a misunderstanding.

Both leaders agree there should be “better burden-sharing within Nato, meaning Europe should be less reliant on US spending for its defence, Macron said.

But Macron told CNN: “To be very direct with you, what I don't want to see is European countries increasing the budget in defence in order to buy American and other arms or materials coming from your industry.”

US officials have stressed that Washington is fully committed to the Nato alliance despite Trump’s comments.

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg, meanwhile, has welcomed stronger EU efforts on defence that could strengthen the alliance, but warned against duplicating its work while potentially undermining transatlantic ties.

AFP

World
